“Yellowstone” is among the most talked-about television shows of late.
While I am not recommending that anyone view it (content warnings include graphic violence, profanity, sexual content, etc.), it is a cultural phenomenon that deserves mention in that it mirrors life in both its beauty and its tragedy.
The show follows the Dutton family, led by its patriarch, John Dutton, who owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, and who is constantly fighting in one way or another to protect its borders, which are always under attack by those who want it for themselves.
It is a very intense, fictional (but, is it?) study of the world of the American west, out of view of the media, marked by desperate land grabs that make billions for would-be developers, oil magnates, lumber lords, and standard-fare politicians who are bought by the lowest bidder.
IMDb says, “It is the best and worst of America as seen through the eyes of a family which represents both.”
As in most art forms involving actors, the characters and the development of their identities are what keep us coming back. And for the most part, the characters in Yellowstone are white, male, and monstrous.
Of course, there is the Native American daughter-in-law who is married to Dutton’s youngest son. There are a couple of barrel racers who make their way into the ranch’s culture. And there is briefly a female ranchhand who has no problem working as hard as any man “cowboying” for the Yellowstone.
And then there is Beth, the only daughter born to John and his late wife, Evelyn.
Say what you will about the strength and resilience and protective-nature of men; not one of the male characters in this show can come within 10 feet of Beth Dutton’s courage, grit, intelligence, imagination, energy, and love.
And it is to that dynamic that I invite your attention.
There will be the perennial nay-sayers to the violent, illegal, and inappropriate actions of the men on the ranch, and those opinions both have their place and their legitimacy.
But, by and large, the idea of men fighting to protect their honor, demonstrating machismo every chance they get, using strength and intimidation to get their way, and remaining emotionally aloof and invulnerable are as true to the American way of life as is apple pie.
And people both like and expect it.
See a man raise his voice, pound his fist, and demand action, justice, or a change of mind, and we think: “What a strong man?! What a confident leader?!
I’d like to have a son/husband/father like that.”
See a woman who does the same, and we mumble: “She is so un-lady-like. She should know her place. That is no way for a woman to act. What a ?!”
While the men in the show do torturous, murderous, felonious things, all while branding each other on the chest, then stabbing each other in the back, the one woman born into this tragic tale is the only person who has never done anything at all for herself.
Instead, every move Beth makes — every vulgar insult, political maneuver, flirtatious manipulation, and intellectual coercion — is done with one motivation in mind: protecting her father and her family.
It isn’t the land, net worth, or pedigree she cares about.
It is her father, her family, and remaining loyal solely and wholeheartedly to that one, true love.
And yet, it is Beth Dutton whom viewers seem to love to hate.
I cannot tell you how many people have talked to me about this show. They don’t talk about the gorgeous scenery, the incredible show of the strength of horses and the art of riding and rodeo, or the prowess of the famed actors.
They simply talk about Beth Dutton.
I was recently in a local shop when the cashier mentioned, “Tonight is the season finale of ‘Yellowstone!’ Gonna watch it?” And even though I had only recently heard of the show, I was caught up and ready for it.
“Well, of course, I am; shouldn’t everyone?”
As I slid my card into the reader, she continued, “I love the show; I just can’t stand that Beth Dutton. She’s just trashy.”
By this point, two things had begun to happen.
First, I get a bit warm under the collar because, well, I’m a husband of one incredibly strong woman and am a father of girls, whom we hope will also grow up to be incredibly strong.
To reference an aforementioned question, why is it OK for the men to get things done, but it’s not OK for a woman? (I despise double standards, especially those built on arbitrary gender stereotypes built to prop up men.)
Second, a line had formed behind me about seven people deep, and all of them were listening to the cashier declare her opinions about Beth Dutton, clearly one of the strongest and most competent and loyal women in modern television.
I got the distinct impression that everyone (six out of seven of them women) agreed with the cashier.
One of the women behind me said, “That Beth is evil, but those boys…I feel sorry for those boys.” (By boys, she was referencing the adult sons of ranch-owner, John Dutton, who is nothing shy of a mob boss in the mountains, out of sight of whatever law enforcement officers are not on his payroll.)
It was then that I decided to address the crowd, in nothing less than dramatic fashion: “This conversation is precisely what is wrong with our culture! Here we have women baptizing the childish, violent, and perverse actions of men because “boys will be boys,” while criticizing the one person in the storyline who isn’t a narcissistic, selfish, megalomaniac, but who fights with her life for her family. You feel sorry for the boys, whose jobs are kept safe by the solitary person who has the guts to protect those jobs and protect that land: A woman. And because she is a woman, you hiss and boo, even though you are women, too. If only women would encourage one another and would hold men accountable for their immaturity and their sins, the scale would tip, and the world would get set right again.”
“I’m 100% done with this conversation, “ I said, and walked out.
“Yellowstone” is just a TV show, right? No, it is far more than that, as is all of art. It is cultural commentary. You can tell a lot about a society by how it expresses its value through art, and how its people respond to it.
Beth Dutton is, like all people, both broken and being made whole. She is conniving and compassionate. She is loyal to a fault, and loving.
And although Beth is a very complicated, tortured, bruised soul, she was trained to be that, viciously, by her own mother, who knew that, to live among those men and not get beaten down, she had to learn to hold her own.
Why is this acceptable, even attractive for men to do? Men who do that for ranch and family, we get.
The innate drive to protect at all costs what they and their forebears earned then died to keep. We exalt that. We celebrate and champion it.
But a woman making moves to protect her own, and not by cooking for and feeding them, or smoothing their brow, but who is willing to risk her own life is frowned upon and courts dislike or even hatred?
Again with the double standards.
Who knows what it takes to make a man a man. Equally, who knows what it takes to make a woman a woman.
But, for the love of God, please stop allowing “boys to be boys,” when really they’re often being self-serving, arrogant, indignant, unteachable, and toxic.
And stop hating on women who are strong, independent, direct, self-assured, intelligent, and competent.
Gender bias is a real thing. It’s unfair and wrong. And it’s very unbecoming.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.