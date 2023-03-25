German American Bank made the Top 20 best-performing community banks in the country in the S&P Global Market Intelligence’s annual rankings.
The study put the Jasper, Indiana-based, bank at No. 19.
Community banks have between $3 billion and $10 billion in assets.
The company said it was the only bank serving Indiana or Kentucky listed in the Top 20.
Neil Dauby, president and CEO, said, “With the current volatility in the banking sector, we hope our shareholders, customers, employees and our communities find this welcome news as the ranking speaks to the strength and resilience of our organization.”
• The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company have ranked Independence Bank among the 100 best places to work in Kentucky.
Jacob Reid, bank president, said, “We always aim to take care of each other and those who surround us. As the banking sector evolves, we always look to elevate. Around here, we call it everyday excellence. It is what people have come to expect.”
• Rhonda Pierce has decided to close her 5-year-old Bubba Gandy Seafood Cajun Market in Halifax Square.
According to her Facebook page, she said, “We have come to the end of our contract and have decided not to renew.”
• Easter is only three weeks away.
So, how much do you plan to spend?
The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytic survey says we’ll spend a total of $24 billion this year.
That’s up from $20.8 billion last year.
They survey said we’ll spend an average of $192.01 each.
The top items are food at $7.3 billion, clothing at $4 billion, gifts at $3.8 billion and candy at $3.3 billion.
• Chipotle says its Local Line initiative will source local food to help farms, producers, food hubs and food buyers “digitize their operations and sell products.”
• Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, which opened its Owensboro store at 2845 W. Parrish Ave. in 2015, says it now has 468 stores.
The 41-year-old company, which reported a 9.7% increase in fourth-quarter sales, says it plans to open 45 stores this year.
The goal is 1,000 stores.
