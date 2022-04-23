Everyone in agriculture has focused on the weather as the last two weeks of March and most of this month have been too wet, cold, or windy to get much work done.
I am thankful for the third week of March that allowed a lot of land to get herbicide and fertilizer applied. The weather for today and tomorrow looks promising and I am certain some fields will dry enough for planting. My best advice is don’t push it. If your ground is just not ready, do not plant until it is.
We are later than the previous two years but looking back at our plot data I recalled 2019 was a wet April as well, not planting our first location until April 29.
When dry soils arrive, the race to plant will be on but waiting until field conditions are right is as important as all the additional options installed on your planter.
Sidewall compaction, tillage compaction, and incomplete row closure will jeopardize yield before corn has even had the chance to germinate.
Excessive soil moisture at planting concerns me, but temperatures from this date in April on do not. I am frequently asked about soil temperatures and my response is how much do they really matter?
Planting any time before April 15, even if the soil temperature the day of planting is 60 degrees, you should expect corn to take two to three weeks after planting to spike through, and no less than four weeks after planting to make a final stand count. The temperatures in early April are just too variable to make planting decisions based on soil temperature.
Likewise, what difference does soil temperature make after April 15? If the weather is nice and soil is dry, you need to be planting in this area, no matter what the temperature or forecast is.
Corn planted in later April might still take two weeks to spike but longer days and warmer nights keep soil temperatures higher typically resulting in faster successful emergence.
There is not even a need to mention May planted corn. By May, soil temperatures have warmed to promote rapid germination with emergence typically occurring in 7-10 days.
The same is true for soybeans. Many people have been pushing soybean-planting dates earlier. While the window for ultra-early planted soybeans has passed, any time from now to May 15 is the optimum time to get soybeans planted. Pay no attention to temperature from this day on. If the ground is dry and weeds are controlled, plant soybeans.
Spring Herbicide BurndownThe limited warm sunshine days have caused burndown herbicides to work slowly, taking two weeks or longer in most fields to completely kill annual bluegrass and wheat cover crops.
The warmer days we are experiencing will help the herbicide activity to continue. A few weeks ago I mentioned annual ryegrass. It looks similar to wheat and cereal rye but upon close inspection, you will find obvious auricles, membrane tissues, at the base of the leaf that wraps around the stem just like the collar on a shirt.
If you see those auricles, you have a grass that is next to impossible to kill with glyphosate, and almost certain failure can be expected if glyphosate had a tank-mix partner.
Clethodim is the next best option but works very slowly even in hot weather. Any applied in cool weather was likely too early. Soybeans can be planted any time after clethodim application.
Corn is different; the label says to wait 30 days to plant corn after a clethodim treatment. If you see grass-clump survivors two weeks after your burn down, look for those auricles. A different plan of action will be necessary to control annual ryegrass ahead of planting.
Think SafetyThere was a nice article in last Saturday’s paper but I want to remind all to think safety and operate machinery with caution on the roads. The high gas prices do not seem to be limiting the number of cars or their speed on local roads. If possible, take an extra few minutes to detour the busier highways, and when you have to be on them, stay alert and off your phone. In the world of lawsuits we live in, you do not want your business to be liable for an accident.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.