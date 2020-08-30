Certain insects start looking for places to overwinter as day length shortens. It is best to pest-proof your home now before insects use it as an overwintering site, becoming accidental invaders.
Brown marmorated stink bugs, boxelder bugs, multicolored Asian lady beetles, and fall crickets may try to come inside.
Dr. Ric Bessin, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Specialist for entomology, says the brown marmorated stink bug has started searching for overwintering sites about 11 days earlier compared to other years in Lexington.
Brown marmorated stink bugs accumulate on sides of buildings during warm fall days. This pest was first identified in a home in Daviess County seven years ago. In summer, it can be a serious pest of many fruit, vegetable, nursery, and field crops. As the population increases, it is first noticed as a mass of insects on the outsides of buildings.
Stink bugs are roundish, shield-backed bugs with five-segmented antennae. The brown marmorated stink bug can be recognized as a relatively large and flattened stink bug. Its name is from the marbled brown and gray colors on its back.
The underside is variable in color but is much lighter than the upper side. Two wide, white, banded areas on the antennae distinguish it from other similar stink bugs, such as the brown stink bug.
A hand lens can be used to see the bands. The abdomen on the brown marmorated stink bug extends past the wings, exposing light-colored ‘triangles’ past the wing edges. When disturbed, it leaves a cilantro-like odor and a stain after it is crushed. They will overwinter inside the home.
Adult boxelder bugs are elongated, one-half inch long insects with sucking mouthparts. They are mostly black with red markings. Three narrow, red lines appear on the segment behind the head, one down the center, and one on each side.
There is also a thin, red, inverted “V” located near the middle of the back. The wingless, immature or nymphal stage has a black head, antennae, and legs. The red abdomen has an orange-yellow stripe and spot down the center of the back.
Boxelder bugs may be seen sunning themselves on the south or west sides of buildings during warm, fall days in large numbers or on tree trunks or branches.. They feed on sap from leaves, twigs, and seeds of boxelders, as well as other members of the maple family. They move into sheltered areas in fall and remain during winter.
The multicolored Asian lady beetles are pale yellow-orange to dark orange-red ladybugs with up to 19 black spots on the wing cover and a black “M” behind the head. Some of the beetles may not have spots. These beetles are beneficial outside the home. However, when disturbed, they produce a disagreeable odor and an objectionable yellowish secretion. They overwinter in the home and try to leave in the spring.
Fall field crickets hatch from eggs in the spring. By fall, the adults are about 0.5 to 1 inch long. They are normally dark black in color. Males produce the loudest mating call. They look for burrows or cracks to make their song even louder. They usually do not survive long in buildings because there is not enough food, and it is too dry for them.
When these accidental invaders find their way into your home, use a vacuum to remove them. Dr. Bessin says insecticides are not recommended inside the home to control these pests. He also says you can put a knee-high stocking in the suction tube of the vacuum to decrease the number of bags needed. Drop the insects into a bucket of soapy water to kill them.
Mechanical exclusion is the best method for reducing numbers of insects that get indoors. Cracks as small as 0.125 inch allow some insects to get inside. Seal cracks around windows, doors, siding, utility pipes, behind chimneys, and underneath the wood fascia and other openings with good quality silicone or silicone-latex caulk. Use expandable foam or other suitable material around pipes and wires in the foundation where there may be larger openings. Damaged screens on doors and windows should be repaired or replaced.
Exterior applications of insecticides may offer some minor relief from infestations where completely sealing the exterior is difficult or impossible. Homeowner products containing the active ingredients deltamethrin, cyfluthrin, lambda-cyhalothrin, or permethrin are options. They should be applied as the insects begin to congregate. These insecticides are broken down by sunlight, so the residual effect will decrease and may not kill the insects beyond several days or a week. Follow label instructions. You may want to call a professional to apply the insecticide outdoors.
For more information, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu. Additional information about pest-proofing your home can be found at https://entomology.ca.uky.edu/files/efpdf3/ef641.pdf.
Annette’s TipsIf you notice a cluster of brown stink bugs on a building, please collect some of them in a container of distilled white vinegar and take it to your county Extension Office for identification. Photographs through email will work if the picture is clear and sharp. We are still monitoring the distribution and abundance of the brown marmorated stink bug in Kentucky.
There is still time to plant seeds of collards, leaf lettuce, radishes, and spinach in the garden. View the Extension Master Gardener Fall Demonstration Garden at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden off of Carter Road for ideas for this year and next year.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
