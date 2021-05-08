I believe that we need to get better at grief.
I believe that we live together in a nation and in a community that, not unlike perhaps many nations and many communities, does not handle, make space for, or encourage healthy grieving.
As a psychotherapist who is educated in both the mental and behavioral health sciences and therapeutic arts, as well as the theological sciences and pastoral arts, I see every day living, breathing examples of people whose grief gets perpetually marginalized and disenfranchised as a result of the general public’s reluctance, resistance, or refusal to allow for it.
To address this cultural problem, I offer to you this first piece in a series on “Getting Better at Grief.”
It is for those who are grieving. It is for those who wish to support those who are grieving. It is for those who haven’t, but, sadly, will one day grieve.
As a teenager preparing for my sophomore year in high school, my father died. The year before that, my best friend’s mother was shot and killed. Two years before that, another friend’s father dropped dead of a fatal cardiac incident while at work.
In a class of only 23 students in our small Christian school on the Virginia Beach city line, four or five of us had lost a parent before our high school graduation.
We were a class dripping in grief.
No one noticed.
So, we carried that grief with us throughout our lives. At 45 years old, I’ve lived twice as long without a father than I did with one.
You’d think I’d be over that by now.
You’d think I would have moved on.
You’d think I’d feel better.
1990 was another century ago.
What is my problem?
For 30 years, I’ve asked myself that question. And my career has revolved around it.
And I imagine that, if you’ve ever lost a grandparent, a sibling, a parent, a spouse, or, God forbid, a child, you’ve perhaps asked yourself the same question.
Your heart is shattered. There is no warmth, no levity, no light anymore.
Nothing has a purpose. Nothing is the same, nor will it ever be again.
Meaning and direction and decision-making and intentions have leaked out of your life.
We can just-as-well pack it up and call it a day.
Will we ever laugh — really laugh — again? Will we ever go another minute without thinking about how tragic our life has become in the absence of the life that has been lost?
Will we ever feel “normal” again?
How long before everyone I love loses interest in me, since I’m never going to be the same as I once was?
For those of you who are grieving, allow me to apologize on behalf of our entire culture for how little room you’re given to stretch out inside your grief, to really feel it, to cry, to not be OK, to be broken, off, and unpresentable.
Your life has been irrevocably changed. The darkness has overtaken you, or so it seems.
I’m sorry that we have not honored you or your grief, haven’t reached out, haven’t said less and done more, haven’t acknowledged your loss, haven’t sat beside you on your mourning bench in awkward silences, haven’t been willing to be uncomfortable with you.
Because, God knows, you are so very sad, so very uncomfortable.
You deserve our support, not our comfort. We cannot make it go away for you, even though we wish we could, because it’s not ours, and it’s not about us anyway.
But you deserve our support: our open and active listening, our acceptance of you as you-are, our advice-less, judgment-less, pressure-free presence.
We apologize. We want to do better by you. We are here.
To those who are not grieving actively at the moment, but who love someone who is, this part is for you.
Say their name.
Speak aloud the name of the one who has died.
When I returned home five years ago to bury my late father’s mother, I was so pleasantly surprised by an experience I had at the funeral home.
I left home at 18 for college and, save holidays, I never returned, but chased education, experiences, and a career around the Eastern seaboard and across the pond.
Visiting for a funeral meant seeing people I hadn’t seen in nearly 30 years.
And, I had the proud pleasure of introducing childhood friends and long-extended family to my wife, Joy, who accompanied me on this urgent and unscheduled trip.
I was shocked by how many people from my youth mentioned my father.
“Oh, my! You look just like your father!” some said.
“Your father would have been so proud.”
“You won’t remember me, but I was friends with your dad.”
So many people said a name I hadn’t heard uttered with the kind of heavy meaning this name carried in decades.
“Johnny.”
“Johnny Carroll” who died at 46. As I approached that bewitching year, voices from my childhood said his name.
I remember crying at the sound of it, weeping tears not of sadness only, but of relief, and of delight.
One of the deepest heartaches for a grieving person can be the fear that their loved one will be forgotten. When you ask about someone who has died by name, you are honoring the life they lived, and you are honoring the grief of the one who lives still in their absence.
Most people tend to talk about death by naming the relationship. “My dad died.” “My cousin died.” “My wife died.”
Giving a griever the opportunity to say their name out loud is a very powerful gift.
You won’t be reminding them that their loved one died. They are all too aware.
By saying or asking their name, you create an opportunity for the griever to talk about them and share stories and memories. If you don’t know it already, ask what their name was.
If you know their name, continue to use it. Ask the griever to share a favorite memory of their loved one. If you know one, share a story yourself.
Acknowledge the sadness. Sit with it. Stay present.
That’s all there is. That’s all you need to do.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for seven funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
