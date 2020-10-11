When he was a kid, Payton Ford saw the 1984 horror movie, “Nightmare on Elm Street.”
And he was hooked.
“It’s still my favorite movie,” he said. “’Halloween’ is a close second.”
Oct. 31 is Ford’s favorite day of the year.
On Aug. 15, he finally realized his dream and opened Ghostly Productions: “Where Fears Come To Life” in a 130-year-old building at 203 W. Fourth St.
It’s one block east of the city’s first graveyard.
And legend says the early settlers weren’t moved when the city grew past the graveyard.
The city was built over them.
David Wolfe is starting and ending his Haunts of Owensboro Ghost Walking Tours at Ghostly Productions this month.
And he says the building is haunted.
“We’ve heard a few things here and there,” Ford said. “But I always assume it could be something else.”
August may seem early to open a business focused on Halloween.
But Ford said, “You have die-hard Halloween fans who are ready to go by the first of August. They come in to get ideas.”
He said from what he’s hearing from customers, “There are going to be a lot of Halloween parties this year. Maybe not as big as in the past, but a lot of them.”
Ford said, “Some stores are already taking down their Halloween stuff and getting ready to put up Christmas stuff.”
He said, “I wasn’t satisfied with store-bought masks so I started making my own.”
Ford did several Halloween-themed paintings.
And then, he decided to turn it into a small business.
“I started by selling props and masks online,” Ford said. “I’ve had people bring in masks that have started to rot and asked me to fix them.”
Don Post, “The Godfather of Halloween,” created the first over-the-head latex mask in 1938 and became a major mask producer in Hollywood.
“I love the vintage Don Post masks,” Ford said.
He has several, the oldest from 1976.
Some vintage masks sells for $100 online and some go as high as $8,000, Ford said.
“Most of my masks are over-the-head,” he said. “I sent one out to California last week.”
He has close to 100 masks in stock.
“The problem is that much of this stuff is manufactured in California and they were shut down for weeks by the pandemic,” Ford said.
Down the hall, his prop room is filled with motion-sensor animatronics that began shrieking and screaming when anyone comes close.
“I had a couple from Illinois in the other day,” Ford said. “They just got up and decided to take a day trip and came to Owensboro.”
His online customers have included Halloween fans in France and Spain.
“I’ve had hits on my website from nine different countries,” Ford said. “I’ve heard that they don’t have retail Halloween stores in Europe and they have to order it from the United States.”
He said, “I always decorate the front yard for Halloween, but I’ve been here until 11 or 12 most nights this year. It’s a lot of work and a lot of fun. I never thought I would be doing this now.”
Ford said, “Everything goes in phases. In the mid- to late-2000s, costumes tended to be more risque. Now, the classic Halloween look from the 1970s and 1980s is what many are looking for. There’s a nostalgia factor. Everybody wants to go back to the old style.”
He said, “I’ve been around about this 10 years or so. Sales this year are comparable with years past. People are still going to celebrate Halloween. Halloween is the only time you’re already wearing masks and gloves.”
Ford said, “When I was a kid, we didn’t start trick-or-treating until it was dark and we stayed out til midnight. Now, they try to be home before dark. Trunk or Treating has replaced trick-or-treating.”
Store hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 3 to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
That’s because Ford, a graphic designer by trade, works a couple of other jobs.
He’ll also be leading Broomsticks and Paint sessions at Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St., at 6:30 p.m. Monday and every other Monday for awhile.
“I’m here (at Ghostly Productions) until at least Jan. 1,” Ford said. “I hope I can stay with it after that.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.