I would like to thank everyone who was a part of Ghostly Trails and Tales of Joe Ford.
We had a great turnout and the weather was perfect. We are planning to host the event again next year.
Now that it is cooler and all of the mosquitoes are gone, I have been working around the center removing invasive and introduced plants.
An example of a plant that can have detrimental effects on a forest is wild grape vine. If you grew up in the country, more than likely you swung on one of these as a kid.
These vines will grow up a tree, adding weight mass into the canopy. Add a strong wind or ice, and they can rip limbs out of tree.
Another example is Japanese Honeysuckle. This introduced plant can out-compete other native plants and smother them out of existence. Once non-native species have been removed, native plants that provide food and shelter for local wildlife can be planted.
Speaking of the pond, it no longer holds water for long enough to be able to sustain a fish population and other aquatic wildlife.
I have been doing some research and found there is a product called bentonite that can be applied to a dry pond base. If anyone has any resources or knowledge in this area it would be greatly appreciated. I would love to see this spot returned to its original intended purpose.
Next steps will involve planting native wildflowers and trees. We hope to plant some Bald Cypress trees and a Weeping Willow around the pond.
I was just walking outside, and I found a common garter snake sunbathing near our parking lot. This is a great little reptile to have around. They help keep other animal populations in check. No need for mouse traps with these guys around!
I hope everyone has a blessed Thanksgiving. I know I am blessed to be a part of the Joe Ford Nature Center and this community.
Dennis Millay is director of the Joe Ford Nature Center.
