Brandon Gilles, of Daviess County, won first place in the final round of Kentucky Farm Bureau’s (KFB) discussion meet, a debate-styled competition for young farmers.
The competition relies on an individual’s skill in reasoning and logical discussion of issues. The topic was: “Connectivity underpins the modern economy. What mix of investment and policy initiatives can provide reliable broadband access to farmers, ranchers, and rural America?”
Gilles participated with four other entrants in the final event, winning a Kawasaki MULE donated by Southern Farm Bureau Life and Jacobi Sales. Gilles will represent Kentucky in the national competition at the 2021 American Farm Bureau virtual convention in January and will be vying for prizes, including a new Ford truck.
Runner-up in the state discussion meet was Ben Prevette of Hopkins County who received $1,000 from KFB. The three other finalists in the state-level contest were Jade Sadler of Hardin County, Danielle Milburn of Fayette County and Mackenzie Wright of Carroll County. They each received $200 cash awards from KFB.
KFB’s discussion meet tests entrants on their basic knowledge of critical farm issues and their ability to respond in a panel-type discussion.
