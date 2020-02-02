Before you know it, Valentine’s Day will be here.
Plan ahead, remember the special people in your life, and surprise them with flowers or plants to brighten their day. It is a good time to treat yourself, too.
Fresh cut flowers and roses make beautiful bouquets. To make the flowers last as long as possible, keep in mind that a cool location in the room is best. Keep the arrangement away from heat sources such as heaters, furnace vents, direct sunlight, and appliances. Also, place the flowers in an area away from hot or cold drafts, especially from opening and closing doors. Heat and drafts cause the flowers to deteriorate quickly.
Before displaying the arrangement, check the water level in the container. Fill it with warm water or, preferably, with water containing a floral preservative. Most floral preservatives contain sugar to supply food to the flowers, a material to acidify the water to discourage bacterial activity, a substance to kill bacteria on the plant stems, and a substance to reduce the rate of respiration or use of food. Many commercial floral preservatives are available at the florist or where fresh flowers are sold. Use preservatives as directed with warm water.
Repeated scientific testing has shown that putting aspirin in the water with cut flowers does not prolong their life. In fact, the life of most cut flowers is shortened by the use of aspirin.
Occasionally, after a day or two, you may find one of the roses drooping down with a bent stem. This is a heartbreaking sight! Before giving up on the rose, try to revive it.
To revive a rose, take it out of the arrangement and place it in a broad, shallow pan, sink, or bathtub with warm water, about 100 degrees. Then cut off one-half to one inch of stem from the end with a sharp knife or sharp shears while holding it underwater. Cutting underwater prevents air from getting into the water-conducting tissue of the stem. If an air bubble forms in the conducting tissue, the rose will not take up water and revive.
Then submerge the entire rose, flower, stem, and foliage, and let it lay in a pan, sink, or bathtub of warm water. It may take up to 20 minutes to an hour to become full of water again. After it has revived, remove it from the water and place it back into the arrangement.
Enjoy roses long after Valentine’s Day by drying them. After the flowers open, but before the petals start to fall, hang them upside down by the stem in a dark place with good air circulation to prevent the color from fading. The leaves can be removed or left attached. Mix other dried flowers or fillers with the roses to make a beautiful dried bouquet.
Another way to preserve roses and other flowers is to use the petals in potpourri. Scatter petals on a cookie sheet in an area with good air circulation and allow to dry. After the petals are dry, place them in a glass container. This makes a nice keepsake to display for a long time.
Plants make great gifts to enjoy. The orchid comes to mind for Valentine’s Day. The Phalaenopsis, or moth orchid, is commonly available. They prefer medium light so a window facing south is an ideal location. In nature, orchids grow on trees, so you will see them in pots with a bark-type potting mix. The white, fleshy roots of the orchid grow into the coarse bark mix or out into the air around the pot. Water the plants thoroughly when the soil is light and dry.
Make sure the water drains out of the pot and away from the roots.
Moth orchids may flower for many months, with individual flowers lasting for several weeks. Do not cut the flower stalk back after blossoms fade because in a few months it may branch to form additional flowers. New plants may develop on those flower stalks too.
For another plant gift, consider a small container of cacti and succulents. The light conditions required vary with the plants in the collection. Check the information attached to the container. There are some cacti and succulents grown for indoor use. Generally, bright light is best.
Another plant suggestion is an air plant (Tillandsia spp.) This plant is actually an epiphyte and anchors itself to other plants but does not harm them. These plants can be displayed in glass globes, on top of gravel or moss, or attached with a wire to many objects that tolerate water. Mist the plant with water once a week; avoid water puddling around the plant. Place it in a bright area with indirect light.
Women can give flowers and plants to men too. Flowers with bold colors can be selected for men. For more information about the care of fresh flowers and houseplants, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
Annette’s Tip
The second best time to sow grass seed is from mid-February to mid-March and not later than mid-April. Due to competition from weeds and moisture stress, sowings made from late spring to midsummer are seldom successful.
Upcoming event
“Growing Vegetable Transplants for Your Garden” is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4 at the Daviess County Public Library, 2020 Frederica St., Owensboro at 6 p.m. The free program describes materials and conditions needed for growing transplants.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.