Owensboro native and self-taught drummer Christopher Lee seemed to be drawn to flow and tempo since he can remember and felt assured he found his niche early on.
“I was always a very rhythmic kid,” Lee said. “I did the typical pots and pans and stuff like that and I think I always knew … that drums would be my thing. I feel like I knew I was always going to be a drummer.”
Lee, 32, took to drums and music more seriously around his fourth grade year at Burns Elementary School after being taught by music teacher John Shortt and being a part of the “Orffestra” program, which Lee described as “a series of different sized boxes (that) have big marimba bars.”
“It (was) just making music. It’s a bunch of different people coming together in different sections to basically play a marimba piece,” Lee said. “...That was really my first chance to … use the rhythm that I always kind of had as a kid ….”
As a student at Apollo High School, Lee was heavily involved in the music programs such as marching and jazz bands, which is where the idea of getting into music as part of his livelihood started to take shape.
By then, Lee began attending local shows at venues like The Brothers Pizza to watch original music and was playing in church worship bands at Owensboro Christian Church, before moving onto Settle Memorial United Methodist Church.
“It was always kind of a thing in the back of my mind ….,” Lee said. “...(The) drumset (was) just what I did. Like, even in my free time I would spend hours just playing drums. And I think I always knew that it would be something I’d pursued.”
However, Lee admits that he wasn’t focused on a career in music when he graduated from Apollo in 2008 and initially pursued a nursing degree at the University of Louisville.
But music still was around, with Lee taking a trip to Europe with The Kentucky Ambassadors of Music program where he played in the percussion section of the symphonic band at concerts in five different countries.
The “surreal” experience had Lee having second thoughts about chasing his musical ambitions and not “putting it to the wayside.”
Lee made his way back to Owensboro and took courses at Owensboro Community Technical College and found the urge to take music to the next level by starting to practice his craft more regularly.
It wasn’t until his early 20s that Lee started up his first blues, country and southern rock group The Bourbon Barrel Band with some fellow musicians, before joining up with local musician Josh Merritt for The Josh Merritt Band a few years later. The latter group performed at the Big O Music Fest in 2014 with The Charlie Daniels Band and Hank Williams, Jr. on the bill.
“As you come of age and you turn 21, you can get into bars and stuff and you can really start actually having places around town to play,” Lee said. “I think that was when I was like, ‘Oh, this is for me. This is my thing.’ ”
Lee also began to learn how to harmonize as a backing vocalist after being inspired by the works of Don Henley of the Eagles and Levon Helm from The Band, which he described as a “big undertaking.”
“I thought it was always super cool of them to … double up and do two different things at the same time,” Lee said.
Lee has continued to play with Merritt through the years, while he also started performing as part of musician Andy Brasher’s live band, while also playing in the worship band at Christ Community Church of Owensboro for the past 10 years.
Lee kept busy such as playing opening spots for Daniels again and country singer-songwriter and Kentucky native Chris Knight.
He’s also been able to spread his musical chops to other parts of the country with performances at The Flora-Bama Lounge and Package in Perdido Key, Florida, and has made regular trips to Iowa and Nebraska.
“It’s just cool to be able to go somewhere outside your comfort zone; somewhere so far away … from home and be able to play for other people,” Lee said.
Lee has even diversified his musical genres and joined the lineup of whytheycame, a local indie rock band that Lee used to watch perform when he was in high school and are currently in production for a new record.
“It was and still is super cool,” Lee said. “Everybody in that band are really great people; they’re fun to hang out with, they’re fun to be around ….”
Primarily a live drummer and backing vocalist, Lee notes that performing drums for studio recordings is a different animal than what some may not realize and brings up that it’s more freeing to be playing with members of a group and an audience in real time.
“I think the biggest difference is the fact that a lot of people don’t do live room recordings anymore. ...You’re in separated booths and, a lot of times, they will record scratch tracks for a drummer to play to and bassist to play to and once you get the rhythm section down, then they’ll come back and overdub the guitars. Lee said. “Playing live — you’re just there. You’re all there in the same room and you have a chance to feel everyone out. There’s a certain thing that happens on stage that … is tough to capture in a studio ….
“I think Jerry Garcia said, ‘Working in the studio is like building a ship in a bottle. Playing live is like having a rowboat on the ocean,’ you know? It’s like, they’re very different dynamics.”
Though Lee continues to keep himself preoccupied with weekly sets and pick-up gigs, the love of the drums and music hasn’t changed.
“Drumming itself, I think, gives me a purpose,” Lee said. “I always felt … called to do it. Music means everything to me. There’s not any time you won’t find me on my own not listening to music or humming or playing on the furniture with my hands …. It’s in my brain; it does not shut off ….”
And he’s found his perfect fit on the throne ready to make some noise.
“The easiest description is (I feel) just at home …,” Lee said. “Between the muscle memory and just the mental repetition of doing this for so long. It just feels right; it feels effortless, almost. Anytime I’m playing behind a kit — it feels good; it feels right.”
