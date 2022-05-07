For the last hundred years Mother’s Day has become known as a celebration honoring the mother in your family, as well as motherhood in general, maternal bonds within all kinds of relationships, and the unbridled influence of mothers in our community, as well as in all society.
Mother’s Day: The second Sunday of May, one day a year, a moment in a hectic life where the people of this nation celebrate and give thanks for our mothers, or if not our own, someone else’s.
It is for some a blessing; it is for others a challenge. It can bring deep gladness and it can stir up pain that has long been beneath the surface of things.
Mother’s Day was intended to be a tribute to the joys of motherhood.
It was to revive the dormant love and gratitude that we owe to those who gave us birth; to be a call home for those who are away; to eliminate the kinds of estrangement and disdain that life often ushers in between parents and their children; to create a new and healing bond; to make us better children by getting us closer to the hearts of our mothers; to brighten the lives of mothers all around us; to encourage and lift up those who, for whatever reason, were never able to parent children of their own; to have the women of the world know how deeply and sincerely we appreciate them, though we do not show it as often as we ought, to remember the mothers we have lost, to grieve the mothers we never really had, and to come to peace with the fact that sometimes, however painful it may be, our mothers did the best they knew how, whether it was enough for us or not.
Some of the last words Jesus ever spoke were on behalf of his mother.
John’s Gospel says that she was standing at the foot of the cross when he told her in effect that from then on, it was his brother who would look after her. “Behold your son,” he said. His mother’s welfare and safekeeping were among the last thoughts he ever had.
What a beautiful and painful moment that must have been for her?! Our mothers, like our fathers, are to be honored. And we know that honoring them doesn’t mean idealizing or idolizing them. They are made of the same stuff we are.
Rather, honoring them means seeing them for who they are and for who they are not.
It means loving them when love comes easily as well as when it doesn’t. It means the best way to repay them for the love they gave or the love they needed to give but couldn’t is to love God and our neighbor as faithfully and selflessly as at their best our mothers have tried to love us when they could see us clearly enough to try.
It means doing everything we can to make sure they are taken care of to the end of their days.
It is easy to write a card, send a gift, make breakfast in bed for the mothers we cherish. It can be such a joyful celebration. Enjoy it! Do it up right!
It is difficult, however, to remember that, like any other holiday, this one can bring sadness and heartbreak to so many. What’s more, we so often fail to recognize or remember that mothering takes many forms.
What if today, besides giving thanks to God for the women in our lives who are mothers, which we definitely must do, we also remembered, celebrated, prayed for, and held out an open hand to those who, like Jesus’ mother Mary, have been caught off guard and surprised by the unexpected responsibility of parenting at an early age.
Let us remember not so much the circumstance through which children come into the world, but that they are always gifts from God. Rather than judge them, may we see God in these young women and in their children, too.
What if we held out hope for those who, like Scripture’s Naomi, find themselves parenting someone outside the predictable patterns of mothering. Seek out this day those grandparents, aunts, foster parents, adoptive parents, and kind people who care for children not of their own making, but who deserve to be loved and nurtured.
What if we stood and applauded today those who, like Ruth, become caregivers for their parents, grandparents, or others who are growing older faster than they can manage themselves.
Because the generations that need to be mothered and the seasons of our lives can change, we sometimes find ourselves mothering those who have even forgotten who we are.
We take strength in knowing that God remembers their identity when they no longer do. Give comforting words of courage and strength to those who provide care in such a mothering way to our elders.
What if we prayed aloud for those who, like Hannah, have struggled with the task of letting go of a child. Find a way to support adoptive mothers, adopted children, birth mothers, and the communities who support them both.
What if we lit a candle today for everyone of those who, like Mary or Rachel, have known the deepest agony of a child’s death. Sing a song, pray a prayer, write a note to remind them again that nothing can separate their child from their certain love.
Sit beside them on their mourning bench. Offer your presence as a prayer for their peace. They will never stop grieving.
What if we remembered to name the disasters that lead families to be breeched and broken by death, divorce, or disagreement. Be kind to those who, like Martha, Mary, and Lazarus, have had to work hard to regroup their families in confident hope that in due season all wounds will be healed and love restored, with scars to prove the tragic journey.
The bond between mother and child can be the most intimate and nurturing of our lives. When this is our experience it is indeed a foretaste of God’s dream for the world. To remember mothers on one day, then, is not enough.
May it be that God would fashion us to be a people who pray, laugh, support, work, and weep with mothers and children in whatever circumstance they find themselves.
There is perhaps no greater Mother’s Day gift for anyone than recognizing who someone is, what road they have trod, what decisions they have made, what suffering they carry, and offering to them a word of comfort, an act of hope.
Mother’s Day: It means giving thanks not only to those who have mothered us — whether through birth or through nurture. It also means giving thanks and praise to our faithful God, who is the loving Mother of us all!
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
