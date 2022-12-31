It’s a question I hesitate to ask anymore: “Have you made any New Year’s resolutions?”
I hesitate because, well, I know myself.
I know that whatever resolutions I may have made in the past have eventually ended up in the same place all the wrapping paper and boxes have gone.
The trash.
Just like so many others, I have begun all the New Year New You challenges and programs that I could get my hands on.
And just like so many others, by the middle of February, I was having to rationalize and justify why whatever I had “committed” to was no longer a viable option, and well, there’s always next year.
New Year’s resolutions are tricky. This is true practically, but also psychologically.
Resolutions are obligations we knowingly and willingly place on our future selves to do things that we think we want to do, except that our “want to” is not as strong as we have needed it to be.
Let’s be real: We don’t like being told what to do. We especially don’t want to hear it from a younger, less mature version of ourselves who has always done such a bad job with the resolutions from last year, so … I say scrap it all.
Give up and get rid of your New Year’s resolutions. Just take them to the curb.
Except one.
From now on, there is only one resolution that you need … and you need this one for the rest of your life.
This one has been proven scientifically to not only help you achieve your goals, whatever they may be, but to actually help you to feel like you are making yourself a better person.
The resolution is called implementation intentions.
Here is how it works.
Make a list of your goals.
What are goals?
They are simply things you want to do, to start and finish, to accomplish. A goal without a plan is just a wish, they say, which is why this resolution known as implantation intentions is the only one you’ll ever need.
So, make a list of your goals. Write down what you need to do to achieve each one. Include as much detail as you can. Meaning, literally write down what you want to accomplish, when you want to have it done, what you need in order to do it, where you will do it, and what you will do between now and then to be sure to finish.
Do this every single day.
And your life will change.
This practice known in science as implementation intentions is behind books such as “The 7 Habits…”, “Eat the Frog,” etc.
And of all the things we really should be doing, implementation intentions are probably the only habit truly worth committing to because it is like the habit behind all other habits. It encompasses all the others.
Perhaps you have heard of Stephen R. Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” (and its many spinoffs).
It is a wildly popular book about personal change, and it holds that habits such as being proactive, beginning with the end in mind, and continuing education for life (among others) can be life-changing.
And Covey is right.
But the reason he is right is not because those particular habits are better than all others. Rather, he is right because of the science of implementation intentions.
Earlier, I claimed that this is a scientifically proven, and here is why I can make that claim.
In 1997, two researchers — Peter Gollwitzer (NYU) and Veronika Brandstatter (U. Zurich) — collaborated on a project known now as “Implementation Intentions and Effective Goal Pursuit,” which was published first in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology (73 (1)).
The study went something like the following: “Participants were requested, prior to Christmas break, to write a report on how they spent Christmas Eve. This report was to be written no later than 48 hours after the event and then sent to the experimenters, who were supposedly studying how people spend their holidays in modern times. Half of the participants were instructed to form implementation intentions by indicating on a questionnaire exactly when and where they intended to write the report during the critical 48 hours. The other half of the participants were not requested to pick a specific time and place. When participants’ reports arrived in the mail after Christmas, three fourths of the implementation intention participants had written the reports in the requested time period, whereas only one third of the control participants managed to do so.”
The scientific community often runs what are called “meta-analyses,” in which many, many studies of like subject are analyzed against one another over and over again.
Recently, a meta-analysis of nearly 100 studies involving implementation intentions demonstrates that the result of the earlier (1997) study is replicated many times over, with “reliably strong effects.”
In fact, it is probably one of the strongest effects for behavior change known to us.
That is saying something!
It is as simple as this: With pen on paper (because another study demonstrates that we are 40% more likely to achieve what we’ve written down (as opposed to what we have not written down or what we’ve entered on a device, such as a phone.)) write down what you want to accomplish. Then write down how, when, and where you are going to do it.
Then, watch your brain do its thing.
Incredibly effective people do this every single day.
Of course, it’s more than list-making. It’s goal-setting, with implementation intentions attached.
We’re talking about the difference between motivation and intention.
Wanting to do something and intending to do something with specifics attached (time and location) are incredibly different things. While we think we lack motivation, we might actually be lacking clarity.
So, before tonight, write a few sentences like what follows, filling in the blanks to match your desire.
I will {BEHAVIOR} at {TIME} in {LOCATION}. So, example: I will STUDY SPANISH for TWENTY MINUTES in the DINING ROOM.
The goal is to make the time and location so obvious that, with enough repetition, you get an urge to do the right thing at the right time, even if you can’t say why.
You can do this!
Happy New Year!
