Guard your heart above all else, for it determines the course of your life. — Proverbs 4:23

We guard what is valued. Obviously, God wants us to realize the most important part of the body. He mentions the heart over 826 times, with 205 specific verses about the heart. Everything we do flows from the heart! It is for that reason; God wants us to pay special attention to matters concerning our heart. Unconfessed sin trapped within the chambers of the heart creates a nasty buildup in our spiritual arteries, and in time, blocks the blood of Jesus, sickening and weakening the heart.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.