Church food pantries are nothing new in most communities.
And although Owensboro has its share, Nick Martin, co-pastor of Matthew’s Table, said there can never be enough food resources for those in need.
“Even though there are other churches that do it, I looked at it like there are always people who need food,” Martin said. “There’s always someone that’s struggling, especially during this pandemic.”
Matthew’s Table holds its services at Buena Vista Baptist, 119 W. 24th St., and has turned a room there into its pantry for nonperishable foods.
It’s stocked with items such as cereal, ramen noodles, canned goods and hygiene products. And the goal is to provide a person or family seeking assistance with a week’s worth of food.
Martin said the church’s congregation answered the call when it was announced that a food pantry ministry was in the works.
“That’s what is neat about Matthew’s Table; we said we were starting a food pantry and a month later it was filled up; everybody’s dropping off stuff,” Martin said. “They want to show love to the community.”
To reach those potentially in need, flyers were distributed at the Colonel House and Cadillac motels prior to the pantry’s opening in July.
“We didn’t know if we’d get five people to show up, but then 40 showed up,” he said. “So I guess the word spread fast.”
The pantry will again be open to the public from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and will continue to open the second Saturday each month for the same hour.
Martin said the church started four years ago at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County but didn’t have the space there to create a food pantry.
“We’re trying to reach people where they are and be a light in our community,” Martin said. “We have the facility now, and we want to use these rooms to do ministry out of.”
Along with the food pantry, the church also distributes free OTS bus tickets as another ministry.
Martin said a clothing closet is being considered for the future.
“We’re just trying to figure out ways to give back,” he said.
