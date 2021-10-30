The day after Scott Eckstein’s term on the Care Net board of directors expired, he was approached by the late Jeff Hendricks about becoming a Gideon.
Eckstein said he had been wondering about what his next ministry would be until that moment with Hendricks, who was pastoring Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
Eckstein added that each year the Gideons ask church pastors to recommend men who may qualify to be a Gideon.
“In my opinion, that was kind of a sign that I probably should (accept), and I had always been interested in the Gideons,” said Eckstein, who’s been a Gideon member since 2009.
Gideons, known for hotel Bibles and for handing out small, free New Testament Bibles at school campuses, outdoor events and other public spaces, was started in 1898 by two traveling salesmen — John H. Nicholson of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Samuel E. Hill of Beloit, Wisconsin.
Their original idea was to form a group of evangelizing traveling salesmen. And in 1899, Gideons International was formed as an Evangelical Christian association for men.
However, it wasn’t until 1908 that they began placing Bibles inside hotel rooms. Since starting the distribution of Bibles, they’ve handed out more than 2 billion worldwide.
Along with being recommended by a pastor, membership in Gideons International consists of current or retired business or professional men. They must be 21 or older and members in good standing of an evangelical or Protestant church, and adhere to the core spiritual beliefs of the organization. Wives of Gideons may join the Auxiliary of The Gideons International.
In Daviess County, there are two Gideon camps — an East and a West.
Eckstein is among 35 members of the East Camp. His role is to reach out to pastors to set up speaking engagements for the Gideons.
Inside his backpack, Eckstein keeps a number of Bibles of varying colors handy. In all, there are 10 colors, which represent different groups they’re meant for.
For example, green is for college students, white is for medical professionals and orange is for sidewalk distribution. They also offer the King James and the English Standard versions in more than 100 languages.
“…Even though we’re known for passing out Bibles, the objective is to have personal witness,” Eckstein said. “The Bibles are a tool that we use to do that.”
Eckstein said the annual $100 membership dues pay for administrative costs while monetary donations are used solely to purchase the small Bibles, which cost $1.31 each, and the larger hotel Bibles, which run $5 each.
He added that hotel Bibles’ conditions are checked every six years.
“Our statistics show that (hotel Bibles) are used a minimum of 2,300 times; we go through … and if there’s anything wrong with them, we take them out and replace them,” Eckstein said. “The Bibles that are good, ones that haven’t been marked on or defamed, we take those, strip the covers off and put a cardboard cover on them. Those go to jails.”
Over the years, Gideons’ Bible distribution has faced challenges as to where they can set up, and even having people become hostile toward them.
Eckstein said he is a “non-aggressive witness” whenever he is distributing Bibles, whether at a public space or placing Gideon materials in neighborhoods.
“It’s getting harder and harder, and we’re starting to feel the effects of the post-Christian society,” Eckstein said. “… Unbelievers are getting more bold and getting in our faces.”
Despite the challenges, Eckstein said he and his fellow Gideons are still committed to the ministry and spreading God’s Word.
“Fundamentally, you look at it as this is not my home,” Eckstein said. “But when I do go home, I want to take as many people as I can with me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.