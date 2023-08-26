I serve as chaplain at the Carmel Home, the Catholic nursing home in Owensboro, and I often have breakfast there. The table for priests is just off the main dining room. The oldest priest leads grace before meals. Before the meal he rings a handbell and begins praying grace as residents join in.
Over the past weeks I have seen how praying grace has become harder for him: getting up from the chair requires more effort; stepping away from the table with bell in hand is more shaky.
His struggle challenges how I say grace on autopilot.
The author James Clear in “Atomic Habits: A Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” describes how the human mind masters one action and puts it on autopilot so that it can move on to the next task and the next.
This explains why people who have done a job for years often require several people to replace them. The habits they have formed streamline how they perform them.
But as the mind masters a task, it may not only move on to the next task. It may focus on the task at hand. Having mastered the external frees it to focus on an inner reality.
I visited a friend who had devoted her life to the care of her husband who was bedfast with dementia and nonverbal.
She remarked that it was fascinating to observe how her husband might go for several weeks with no expression on his face and then for no discernible reason would smile.
For the first year of providing care she cried every day. With time she noticed the subtle differences in her husband’s face. As she came to terms with her grief and mastered the chores of caring for her husband, she saw the little things.
The Catholic tradition speaks of the sacrament of the present moment. A sacrament is a material reality in which grace (that is, God) resides.
As I become comfortable with the material, I glimpse God.
A friend once shared how after he recovered from a major accident, life looked different.
Even a rainy day was beautiful.
While working on this article I caught a cold.
Everything easy became hard or not doable. My physical, mental and emotional capacities were diminished. Life was no longer on autopilot.
Through the struggle of an elderly priest, God has challenged me and provided opportunity to absorb the lesson He wants me to learn — to glimpse His presence in the little things of life.
Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
