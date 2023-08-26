I serve as chaplain at the Carmel Home, the Catholic nursing home in Owensboro, and I often have breakfast there. The table for priests is just off the main dining room. The oldest priest leads grace before meals. Before the meal he rings a handbell and begins praying grace as residents join in.

Over the past weeks I have seen how praying grace has become harder for him: getting up from the chair requires more effort; stepping away from the table with bell in hand is more shaky.

Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.

