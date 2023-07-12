HARTZ RESEARCH PIC

Seth Hartz, a Daviess County High School graduate and senior at Western Kentucky University, is participating in an internship at Owl’s Head Alloys BG in Bowling Green. Hartz is researching how ChatGPT could assist human resources within the company.

Seth Hartz, a 2020 Daviess County High School graduate, is exploring what potential impacts artificial intelligence could have on human resources within businesses.

Hartz, a senior at Western Kentucky University, is participating in an internship at Owl’s Head Alloys BG in Bowling Green and has been tasked with researching how the AI program ChatGPT can help — or hinder — HR within the company.

