Seth Hartz, a 2020 Daviess County High School graduate, is exploring what potential impacts artificial intelligence could have on human resources within businesses.
Hartz, a senior at Western Kentucky University, is participating in an internship at Owl’s Head Alloys BG in Bowling Green and has been tasked with researching how the AI program ChatGPT can help — or hinder — HR within the company.
“I’m looking at the ways ChatGPT can help in HR with things like making job descriptions seem more inspiring and appealing,” he said. “It can help in the long run by doing repetitive tasks and allows us to save time and focus on other things.”
With help from the Society for Human Resource Management, college databases and the news, Hartz has been able to learn more about the future of AI.
“There’s a pretty wide diversity of sources I’ve found in my research,” he said. “ChatGPT is growing in the business world.”
Hartz said companies are able to pick what is useful to them when choosing how to implement AI.
“They can see what they like and don’t like,” he said, “and it could be better than what they thought about doing.”
So far, Hartz has been surprised by the results he has seen, some of which could be grim.
“There are some concerns with the future of jobs with AI, though,” he said. “I’ve dealt with businesses who use AI for chatbots, and they can be annoying because they don’t always have the answer you are looking for.”
Hartz said there have been issues with the use of work that has been copyrighted.
“One thing that’s surprised me is the sources that ChatGPT get come from the web,” he said. “If there’s a book online, it can get the information but may not cite the source or use the copyright information without approval.”
Despite those issues now, Hartz believes that with laws, regulations and changes, AI could improve in the future.
“We’re in one of the most technological ages,” he said. “It could be big in the business world, though I didn’t think AI could work its way into HR.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
