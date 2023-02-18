I recall writing my first story in the third grade. I used to pen poetry while riding the school bus. Writing has long been a part of my life.
Journaling began as an adolescent, when I needed to sift through my thoughts and feelings. Recently, I have been reading back over some old journal books. Within the pages, I have discovered many things … love, laughter, pain, brokenness, joy, regret and more. But ultimately, I have found Jesus. He is within each notebook. His presence is tangible, His sweet aroma swirling about as a fragrance of faithfulness. He is the How and the Why behind everything significant in my life.
Through it all, He has been ever present. He has been my Rock.
The LORD placed within me a heart for service. Over the years, I have been privileged to work in many diverse areas, gaining experience while working alongside some wonderful individuals. From caring for newborns to caring for the elderly, I have seen much along the way.
One might say that I have been called to serve. Many of us are. In various ways, we are called to put other’s needs before our own. Some hesitate to call it “a calling.” I understand. It sounds a bit lofty and perhaps prideful. Yet, as God’s children, I think the description fits.
Service to others is at the very heart of the gospel message. Christ was called. As His followers, so are we. As His creation, we are called to glorify the Father in all we do. As His children we are called to serve. To be His hands and feet. He even equips us to do so. I Peter 4: 10 tells us, “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.”
Our callings are intimately woven into the fabric of our beginnings. He takes imperfect people, riddled with sin and rebellion, and asks us to do something that would bring glory to His name. The call God places upon us tells a story of not only our past, but also our present and most importantly, our future. I have found that what we are called to is sometimes just for a season. So often, one call in our lives is simply a segue to prepare us for something else. Another call.
Our stories are all different, just like our fingerprints. Our callings can be similar, yet are as unique as an intricately-carved snowflake. That is just how God works. He carves out our callings, for our good and His glory. When I read the Bible, I am inspired by the giants of faith like Abraham, Moses, Ruth, Esther and Mary. Callings are rarely without sacrifice. They require a choice. They hinge on obedience. They rest upon faith. Callings often want less of us and more of Him. Callings are not easy. But they are worth it.
The calling to serve has been a road less traveled in many ways, but it has made all the difference. It has been no easy trek. I journal often about what I know God has called me to do. In fact, when I put pen to paper, ghosts come to visit sometimes. Old wounds are torn open, requiring fresh stitches. Memories surface that create heartache. I am stronger, though, for having made the journey toward my calling, newly grateful for God’s mercies.
I invite you to journey with me. What are you called to do? If you know, embrace it. If you are uncertain, ask Him. During the discovery, it is important to glance back and remember, cataloging lessons learned. It is important to pursue peace and joy in the present, examining life’s purpose in light of daily choices. Finally, it is important to look forward with hope and expectation because, with Christ, nothing is impossible.
I hope you will discover what you were made to do. You might be young, old or in the middle somewhere, but it is not too early or too late to realize what you were made for. As you search, remember one important truth — you were made in the image of Christ Jesus. True fulfillment, true wholeness and completeness only comes through Him and in Him. I pray that you find Jesus and find Him above all else. I pray that you discover your calling. I pray you know and understand Whose you are and who you are in Him.
