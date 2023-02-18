Julie Lake mug

Julie Lake

I recall writing my first story in the third grade. I used to pen poetry while riding the school bus. Writing has long been a part of my life.

Journaling began as an adolescent, when I needed to sift through my thoughts and feelings. Recently, I have been reading back over some old journal books. Within the pages, I have discovered many things … love, laughter, pain, brokenness, joy, regret and more. But ultimately, I have found Jesus. He is within each notebook. His presence is tangible, His sweet aroma swirling about as a fragrance of faithfulness. He is the How and the Why behind everything significant in my life.

