1 Samuel Ch. 30
Poetic justice is the act of experiencing a fitting or deserved retribution for your actions. It’s what comes around goes around. There’s a sense of poetic justice that we all have to face. When life comes full circle, do you have what it takes to face what’s before you?
David was in a place of poetic justice. He was a soldier who was anointed by God to be king, but had ran for his life for 12-15 years from the current king who was set on killing him because of his anointing. David was tired of running and went to the camp of the enemy to find refuge out of frustration, discouragement and fear.
Just like David, we as Christians can become tired of running, fighting the good fight and look for comfort in the camp of the enemy. Some of us may find ourselves in a desperate place and make desperate decisions. Many times God does not give us what we deserve. God provides us with His grace. Our motives deceive us, our hearts deceive us, and it is a constant battle with sin on the inside. There is no victory without the fight. Scripture says in Acts 14:22, “Through many tribulations we must enter the kingdom of God.”
There are three ways we are to fight the good fight. First we are to use the word of God. Second we are to fight with faith through prayer. Third we are to fight our battles by the Spirit.
Our first line of defense is the word of God. God cannot change His Word. The Word He spoke over David did not change, even at David’s lowest point. When David went to the camp of the enemy, he forgot who he was and his anointing. He forgot, but his enemy didn’t forget. David’s location did not change his vocation.
When Jesus was in the wilderness and tempted by the devil; Jesus used the Word of God as His weapon. Each time Jesus said “It is written”, he referred to scripture as His source. With the Word of God as the sword of the Spirit, we too are able to fight off temptation. The promises of God, found in the Word of God, equips us to fight off discouragement, despair and any other method of negativity used to keep us down. Being in a bad place does not change what God has spoken in your life. Your location does not change your vocation.
Our second line of defense are prayer and faith. Jesus would often draw away to a secluded place to pray. He knew He needed that time with God the Father. And we should model the same behavior. As you look at your time, how much is dedicated to prayer? No matter how low we get, when we turn to God in prayer, He hears us.
When David turned to God in prayer, he was restored. He had to encourage himself in the Lord, and he was restored with better than before! Through prayer, the armor of God is employed to do the job it is designed to do. It is through prayer that we are enabled to walk and live in power of the Holy Spirit. Little prayer, little power. Much prayer, much power.
Third, we are to fight our battles by the Spirit. There is an intimate connection between prayer, power and the Spirit. We are filled and empowered by the Spirit through the Word and prayer.
In Romans Ch. 8:13, Paul declares that, “It’s only by the Spirit that we are to put to death the deeds of the body.” We are to fight the good fight of faith by keeping our eyes on the reward of Christ for faithful service.
When we look at all this in context of our scripture of text; God had promised David that he would subdue all his enemies, but David forgot who he was. After Goliath was defeated in David’s first battle, David was on the radar of King Saul. He not only had enemies outside the camp, but he had enemies within. The battles were used to bring about what God had planned and promised. It was planned that David would face Goliath, and it was purposed for David to defeat Goliath.
God equipped David with all he needed to carry out God’s plan against Goliath and in future battles. It was the same instance in David facing Saul. But David’s battle with Saul was fought through David’s ability to maintain self-control. Although David could’ve killed Saul on three occasions, he didn’t. Everything he was going through prepared him to operate in his anointing of King.
Sometimes we are anointed to fill a position and not equipped to fulfill the obligations of the position. That may be the case, but it does not change what God has promised. The promises of God are bound to us. God cannot go back on what He said. It won’t be easy taking authority over our lives. taking back territory that has been lost, but anything worth having is worth fighting for. Anything worth having is not going to be easy to obtain and to maintain.
Just because God promised it to you does not mean it’s handed on a silver platter. Many times you have to fight the good fight of faith, getting into good trouble. The war waged against you to make you fail and loose grip of your blessings is waged against what you love the most.
What you love is worth the fight.
Whatever your battle, just know, God has promised you victory in every battle. Victory is His plan. While you’re going through your trial, don’t lose sight of the victory you have in Jesus. When we get down and distressed, know that Jesus paid it all on Calvary. Using the Word of God to defeat the enemy and fighting through prayer with faith gives victory.
The Lord has promised that you and your household and whatever you have will be and is blessed. We have to believe, stand and claim victory. God has already prepared us to be victorious, like he prepared David. Believe it and walk in your victory today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.