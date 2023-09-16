As I was driving to work the other day, two songs came on the radio, one after the other, and each song’s title was sending a very clear message.
Anxious Heart. Big God.
The day before, I had received some news that made my heart rate increase, literally. I sat at my desk, struggling to remain calm, and prayed. I pushed the emotions down and went back to work. On my lunch break, a couple of hours later, I retreated to my car and just sat, seeking to simply be still.
God saw me. He knew my troubled thoughts. He was more than aware of my anxious heart too. I cannot emphasize it enough. He. Saw. Me.
“Hear my cry, O God; listen to my prayer. From the ends of the earth I call to you, I call as my heart grows faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I. For you have been my refuge, a strong tower against the foe.” Psalms 61: 1-2
These words from the Psalms rang true for me that afternoon. He showed up as my Refuge and Strong Tower. The encouragement He sent my way later that day was not imagined. His timing was deliberate, His methods meaningful. He wasted no time in picking me up, dusting me off, and sending me on my way, with a grateful heart and a joyful spirit. That’s my God. My Jesus.
He showed Himself present in ways that were significant to me because He knows me so well. He is personal. Christ followers often walk paths that only have room for One Companion along the way. Him.
We journey in isolation sometimes because He wants us to know a very important truth. He is all we need.
In his Biblical commentary, Matthew Henry offers insight into the Psalm referenced above. He explains that King David, who penned the words, began writing it with a sad heart, but ended with praise.
King David faced many challenges and often wrote of his struggles and his anxious heart, yet, he was resolved to persevere because he was encouraged both by his experience and by his expectations of God.
I believe King David could be encouraged because of his One, constant Companion, walking alongside him. His anxious heart had experienced his big God and it gave way to expectation.
He held on to what he already knew of God…faithfulness and goodness. David could expect God to be faithful because David had previous experience of God’s faithfulness. David could expect God to be good because he had experienced God’s goodness.
We can do the same. When we are in relationship with God, we can face disappointments and challenges differently. By definition, being in relationship means being connected to another.
It also encompasses the behaviors that take place because of the connection.
Never miss the fact that God responds to His children’s needs because He knows our needs, and He knows our needs because He knows and sees us.
There is not one thing happening in our lives that He is unaware of at every moment.
Past experiences of His faithfulness serve as reminders that He will be faithful again. Thus, what we know of Him gives way to expectations…expectations of His goodness.
We can persevere through trying times because of our experience with God, expectation of God, and faith in God. Anxious hearts are plentiful. And why shouldn’t they be?
Just look around at the mess we live in.
Death, disease, disaster, and despair threaten at every turn.
But, we don’t have to live with the weight of the world upon our weary shoulders.
With Christ, there is hope, healing, help, and the promise of Heaven.
Sarah Young offers this sentiment in her devotional, Jesus Calling, “No matter what is going on, you can rejoice in your Love-relationship with Me.”
These words speak of the very heart of God and His desire to walk with us, talk with us, and be in relationship with us. The only way we will ever experience joy and peace in the midst of chaos and confusion is in Him. He freely offers us Himself, we need only to say “Yes.”
My anxious heart is all His.
I know no other way to live and breathe.
He holds this whole big world in His hands, and yet, He still has room to hold me. He has room to hold you too.
And He will never let go, because He’s a big, big God…faithful, good, and true.
