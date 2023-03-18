I pulled up to the four-way stop and glanced to the right. Along the fence line were daffodils. Bright yellow and beautiful, they stood tall, swaying only slightly in the breeze. They acted as if they belonged there, in the crisp air, in the early-February chill. No one told them they were early. No one bothered to warn them it wasn’t yet time. Spring had not yet sprung. They were early. Way too early.
It’s the same thing every year. They are early every year, popping up all over the landscape when the temperature hovers just above 40 degrees.
Picking daffodils at my grandmother’s house was a family tradition. My children grew up anticipating this event every year. And oftentimes, we would be bundled up in coats and hats, cold fingers clutching a bunch of freshly-plucked stems, as the delightful yellow beauties bobbed up and down in our hands. We put them in mason jars and set them on the kitchen table. The room was instantly transformed. Brighter. Lovelier.
So, maybe it’s not a mistake. Maybe they aren’t early at all. Maybe they are right on time … to brighten our days and share their loveliness when the winter chill lingers. Maybe they show up at this appointed time to remind us that Spring is coming. To remind us that, though life seems bleak, gray, and cold, something new, warm and sunny is on the way.
God reveals His goodness and His presence in many ways. Sometimes, I admit, I miss it. Thankfully, I am learning to see better. I am learning to recognize His wonder-working ways more often. I am learning to notice flowers along a fence line and ponder His abundance.
I am grateful for the daffodils. I need the reminder. I need to know that though life is hard, it’s not always hard. Though my heart hurts, it won’t always hurt. Though tears fall, they won’t always fall.
God’s Word absolutely confirms what these little flowers are declaring.
“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.” Isaiah 43:19
Are you currently wandering in the wilderness? Are you stepping through the mud and the muck of a wasteland? If not now, have you ever?
Difficult days are part of being human. They come. They go. Some last longer than others. Some challenge us more than we would like. Some circumstances can leave us teetering on the edge of despair. But then the sun rises, piercing the dark night, and hope is born.
I can’t imagine going through this life without Jesus. He is my Hope. He is my Rock. I rest on His Word.
“Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will not be shaken.” Psalm 62:5-6 NIV
A friend of mine was going through some very difficult days. Life’s circumstances seemed overwhelming. But she didn’t lose hope. Nearly every day she would say, “Better days are ahead.” And she was right. It has been a few years since her trek through the trial, and I imagine she would say, even now, it was some of the hardest days she’s experienced. I also imagine she would say that she was carried and sustained by her Jesus.
She experienced Him, up close and in person, because she knows Him.
He’s an up close and personal God. And He’s always, always, right on time. He’s never ever late. Does it feel like it sometimes? Yes, it sure does. But I must remind myself, He can see the entire picture, and I can’t. He knows what is best, and I don’t. He grows me up in my faith instead of letting me flounder around in mistakes and immaturity. Waiting well and trusting His timing are exercises in faith. They stretch us. They strengthen us.
Much like the yellow daffodils, Christ is not early either. I think He shows up at times simply to remind us that beauty is still possible, even in the seemingly impossible. He is bringing about change even in the midst of the challenge.
Also consider, in order for the daffodils to bloom at their appointed time, much is happening that we cannot see. Below the surface, in the hiddenness, God is at work. Even when we can’t see it, He is working. And as He’s working it all out, He always gets it right. Every single detail. He gets it right because He can’t be wrong.
And because He can’t be wrong, He’s always right on time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.