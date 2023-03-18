I pulled up to the four-way stop and glanced to the right. Along the fence line were daffodils. Bright yellow and beautiful, they stood tall, swaying only slightly in the breeze. They acted as if they belonged there, in the crisp air, in the early-February chill. No one told them they were early. No one bothered to warn them it wasn’t yet time. Spring had not yet sprung. They were early. Way too early.

It’s the same thing every year. They are early every year, popping up all over the landscape when the temperature hovers just above 40 degrees.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.