John Ch. 21:15-22
Just because you may fail at something does not make you a failure. Failing is how we learn that we can’t win at everything. We can learn from our failures.
There is a difference between failing to achieve a goal and failing someone you love. You may not know what to expect when you face the person you let down. You may not know what to say or how to react. Whether you failed at achieving a goal or you failed someone you love, failure in life is inevitable of us all. How we recover from our failures determines the quality of our relationships and our ability to make the best of wherever we end up.
I saw a poster of Abraham Lincoln hanging in a history class, and beneath his picture it read Lincoln’s Failure List. The list was as follows: Lost job in 1832. Failed in business 1833. Sweetheart died in 1835. Had nervous breakdown in 1836. Defeated for Senate in 1838. Defeated for nomination for Congress in 1843. Lost nomination in 1848. Rejected for Land Officer in 1849. Defeated for U.S. Senate in 1854. Defeated for nomination for vice president in 1856. Again defeated for U.S. Senate in 1858. Elected president in 1860.
Out of all those defeats, Lincoln still obtained victory in the end because he never gave up. I bet he let people down along the way. People who believed in his vision, people who knew his goals and dreams and they saw him loose.
Lincoln failed at achieving his goals, and he failed the people who loved and supported him. It takes a strong resolve to bounce back from repeated disappointments and failures; but he kept going. He kept working and believed that despite of his failure, one day he will win.
In our scripture of text, Peter and the other disciples are awaiting instructions from Jesus. The pressure began to become intense because Jesus was making His appearances before the ascension. Those who contributed to supporting the disciples while in hiding become afraid. So, the disciples who were fishermen went back to their old profession.
The scripture says, “That night they caught nothing.” The next morning, Jesus appeared to them on the shore. He told them to throw the net over the right side of the boat. After following His instructions, they pulled up so many fish the net could barely hold it. The disciples finally recognized it was Jesus on the shore. Peter swam to shore to get to Jesus first, leaving behind the others. As they finished breakfast on the shore with Jesus, Jesus turned and spoke to Peter directly.
He spoke to Peter aloud in front of the disciples and asked him if he loved Him three times. Jesus told Peter feed my lambs, tend my sheep and feed my sheep. Just as Peter publicly denied Jesus three times through weakness and fear, Jesus restored Peter publicly through love and compassion by asking him do you love me three times.
In Luke 22, Satan asked for permission to sift Peter as wheat. Satan wanted to shake Peter’s faith to such a degree that he would fail, and his lack of faith would be exposed. In Luke 22:31 it reads, “Simon, Simon! Indeed Satan has asked for you, that he may sift you as wheat!” The word “you” used in this verse is plural, which means you all or all the disciples. The word “you” was used in this way with emphasis of the sifting beginning with Peter. The name Satan means adversary or accuser.
He, Satan, accuses God’s people of doing wrong. 1Peter Ch. 5:8 says, “The devil walks around as like a roaring lion seeking whom he can devour.” And the phrase, “sift as wheat,” is a metaphor that means to shake you apart or to tear or break you down. In biblical times, before sifting, the threshing was used. After the harvest, the grain was separated from the straw and husks by beating it on the threshing floor. The sheaves are spread over the threshing floor and the oxen treaded repeatedly over them, loosening the edible part of the grain. Then the winnowing forks were used to throw the mixture in the air so the wind could blow away the chaff, leaving only the good grain on the floor. Then, the wheat and grain was sifted through a sieve or large strainer. It was shaken until the dirt and other impurities that clung to the grain during the threshing process would separate from the good usable grain.
The threshing floor is a symbol of judgement. Sifting is the process of removing the coarse particles from the finer ones. So the sifting of the wheat allows you to get to the best parts. The sifting is meant to get to the best parts of you. The enemy can’t have access to you not unless it is allowed. He has to ask. It is allowed because God will get the glory in our sifting.
In sifting Peter as wheat, Satan’s goal was to crush him and destroy his faith. That was the devil’s intent of all the disciples. Satan singled Peter out specifically. Jesus knew just what Satan wanted to do to Peter and how he would fail through weakness and fear but did not remove the test or shield him from failure. Peter had to be sifted. Jesus used Peter’s failure to achieve a higher goal.
We too will experience failure in life that Jesus won’t protect us from, will let people down, not come through for them, make commitments that we won’t keep. We too, like Peter, will fail in life. Jesus could’ve protected us from our failures, but he didn’t because we had to go through the sifting. Sifting comes in our failures and our tests. That’s where the impurities in our lives separate from us.
There is a greater lesson to be learned in going through the hard experience of failure. Find and embrace purpose in your pain. Trials in life are expected. Failure in life is expected. God uses these experiences for our good to refine our character, strengthen our faith and make us more like Christ.
God is with us in our sifting.
Jesus told Peter in Luke 22 that I have pleased in prayer for you Simon that your faith should not fail. So when you have repented and turn to me again, strengthen your brothers. And through the way Jesus provided with His prayers, Peter’s failure was used for his good. And Peter publicly denied Jesus and Jesus publicly restored Peter.
,Jesus interceded on Peter’s behalf, and He was restored and his faith was greater than before. We all will go through experiences and tests in life. And sometimes we will fail the test. Know that even in your failure Jesus is there for you, interceding on your behalf, waiting for you to run to Him so He can restore you.
Sometimes our public failures are not just for us to learn. Many times others are learning by watching us. And in our public restoration God is using our lives as an example of His power to restore. If God can do it in your life, he can do it in someone else’s life.
God will get the glory in your life, even in your failures, if you will believe. Our true faith is not revealed in a walk of sinless perfection but in repentance and restoration. After you fall, get back up and keep going. Our advocate Jesus intercedes for us when Satan comes to sift us as wheat. He will protect us so that the devil can never destroy our faith.
Jesus began a good work, I, you and He is faithful to complete it. His work for the world was completed on the cross.
Jesus is faithful to us; let us be faithful to embrace Him today, faithful to hold on the Christ in spite of our failures, in spite of our flaws. He will get the glory!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.