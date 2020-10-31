“I came that they might have life.”
— John 10:10
The Catholic Church observes each October as Respect Life month. On this last day of October, I would like to reflect on what it means for Catholics, Christians and all persons of faith to respect life in all its stages.
Catholics accept that human life begins at the moment of conception and continues until natural death. It is as much a part of our thinking as a fish that does not consider that it is in water.
For instance, as we pray the Hail Mary we repeat the words of the angel Gabriel as he greets Mary: “Hail, full of grace, the Lord is with you.” (Luke 1:28) In this encounter Mary conceives Jesus through the power of the Holy Spirit. As the prayer continues we repeat the words of Elizabeth as she greets Mary: “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.” (Luke 1:42.) In this moment John the Baptist leaps for joy in the womb of his mother Elizabeth at the presence of Jesus in the womb of Mary. In the second part of the Hail Mary we ask Mary to pray for us “now and at the hour of our death.” The prayer marks for us the moments when life both begins and ends, and that God is present at each of those moments.
As these assumptions about the beginning and ending of life have been challenged, many of us have been forced to consider more deeply what our beliefs mean for us.
As I ask where my life comes from, I recognize that I did not create it. The question then arises: Where did my life come from? The easy answer is that my life came from my parents. Here the Church and the Scriptures encourage me to keep looking, to listen to the Scriptures and to the Church’s prayers, which express what we believe. Here I discover a deeper source of my life.
At the end of the baptism of an infant, as the priest or deacon blesses the parents, he prays: “”God is the giver of all life, human and divine.” The Church tells me that my life is a gift from God. The question then arises: Who owns my life? Is my life my own so that I may choose to end it if I so desire, or does that choice rest with God? The question, I believe, is crucial for it determines how I view practices such as abortion and euthanasia.
In the hearings to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, it became clear that two worldviews were clashing. One was a worldview in which God plays a major role, the other was a secular worldview in which God is either absent or plays an insignificant role.
This secular worldview answers the question: Who owns my life? with its favorite word: “my.” This is my life, it is my freedom to do as I want, it is my choice to decide when life begins or ends. In this secular worldview abortion and euthanasia are reasonable choices.
However when God is present, I answer the question of “who owns my life?” differently. I recognize that all I have has been given by God. My life is a gift, and in that sense it is not my own. Because God gives life, only God has the right to take life.
Pope John Paul II, in his pastoral letter The Gospel of Life, says that the right to life is the most fundamental of all human rights. The purpose of society, in fact, is to protect human life. This right comes before any human law. Human laws that make the taking of life legal do not make it right before God. In fact those who accept God as the giver of life have the responsibility to oppose such human laws.
The Church also recognizes its responsibility to provide alternatives to abortion. Churches support organizations such as CareNet, which serves those facing the possibility of an untimely pregnancy and Birthright, which offers housing and care to women who are pregnant and without resources. Many couples would love to adopt a child, but waiting lists are often long.
This question of who owns my life extends also to the end of life. One evening a friend in California and I were talking on the phone and swapping stories.
My friend told me a story about his father’s compulsive need to control every detail in life. His father had suffered with a long and painful illness and had moved from California to Oregon, where more permissive laws govern euthanasia. His father did end his life through that means.
His body had been cremated when my friend received a call from a lawyer his father had hired, that my friend and his brother were to come to Oregon to scatter his father’s ashes. And so my friend and his brother flew to Oregon and met the lawyer in a national forest, as instructed.
They began walking to the spot the father had designated to scatter his ashes and came upon two possible paths to follow. One was clear. At the beginning of the other path several logs were stacked upon each other and behind them was poison oak that reached to the waist.
As my friend guessed, this was the path his father had designated. They scaled the logs and waded through the poison oak and finally came to the spot to scatter the ashes.
The lawyer ensured that this was done as the father had requested. My friend then asked the lawyer that he and his brother be alone with the scattered ashes.
My friend, who is Jewish, prayed several prayers in Hebrew and then said: “Dad, we’ve done everything you asked us to do, we brought your ashes here and scattered them, as you wanted. But don’t look for us to be back anytime soon.” And they left.
While my friend was illustrating his father’ excessive need to control, the extreme example underscores the question: To whom does my life belong? To me or to God?
I recently bought a vehicle from another person. He and I went to the county courthouse and transferred the title of ownership from him to me. Several weeks later the title of ownership in my name arrived in the mail from Frankfort. I pose the question: Who holds the title to your life: you or God?
The Rev. Ray Clark is a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro. His writing reflects his own opinion and not necessarily that of the Catholic Church.
