The angel replied, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the baby to be born will be holy, and he will be called the Son of God. What’s more, your relative Elizabeth has become pregnant in her old age! People used to say she was barren, but she has conceived a son and is now in her sixth month. For the word of God will never fail.”
— Luke 1:35-37
The Word tells us God sends angels as messengers to deliver his specific good news. In scripture, we learn through the angel Gabriel, both Mary and Elizabeth’s pregnancies, are miracles in the making.
While most see childbirth as a miracle, this is beyond another beautiful baby; Mary is carrying the Savior of the World in her womb, and Elizabeth is carrying the messenger, a voice in the wilderness proclaiming the arrival of Christ!
For some who are logic driven, miracles can be beyond the grasp of human understanding. Zechariah, Elizabeth’s husband, received a message from an angelic messenger and was immediately muted for his wayward words.
Who can blame him, they were elderly, way past menopause, and while they still wanted a child, his human understanding of conception said, “No way!” But the Word says, “With God all things are possible!” The Word of God never fails! If we trust God, there is new hope daily!
Is there a Godly desire which you feel has become dusty, or maybe even impossible, because of age or logistics? As you walk in obedience to God, He will fulfill what He has promised, in His timing!
A few days after the message was delivered to Mary, she hurried to the hill country of Judea to visit Aunt Elizabeth. Although not a theological historian, I would think the lack of cell towers in the hill country would require news to be delivered in person.
Even with the juicy gossip, Mary’s unwed pregnancy, it is doubtful the news would have reached Elizabeth. Mary must have loved and trusted Elizabeth to be willing to share this less than normal pregnancy information with her.
It is vitally important we have a confidante; someone we trust to pray with and emotionally support us as a friend in Christ. Mary arrived on Elizabeth’s doorstep needing encouragement, support, and possibly a place to stay to ponder things as she prayed.
At the moment her aunt heard Mary’s voice, the baby within Elizabeth’s womb jumped and kicked. And suddenly, Elizabeth was filled to overflowing with the Holy Spirit! Luke 1:41
The human messenger to announce Jesus Christ, the unborn baby in Elizabeth’s womb, John the Baptist, recognized who he was encountering.
Do you remember the first time you experienced the presence of the Lord? The unforgettable encounter that left an indelible mark on your heart.
It was a time where God picked you up, caressed, and repositioned you on a new path. Not coerced, or forced, but transformed for the fullness of life.
Isn’t it fascinating, an unborn baby sensing, hearing, communicating, and leaping for joy? Doesn’t that tell us that unborn babies are alive and attentive, ready to live out their God designed destiny? In 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, we learn “our bodies are not our own…each life is a precious gift from God… and we are called to honor God with our gift.”
While the Supreme Court may soon decide a new fate for abortion, my concern is for those who have already had an abortion, and the pain and suffering they deal with every day. Do not allow the enemy of our soul to steal another moment from your life!
Today may be the day God is calling you to repent, confess your sins, and trust God to forgive you. Jesus will deliver you from your past and turn your past into His greater purposes!
So, two weeks till we gather to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. How will you use these days to honor Him? Are you filled with anxious thoughts, fretting over final gifts or preparations?
Perhaps we should take a deep breath and reflect upon God’s gift to us, Jesus, the Savior of the World. He is the Shepherd of his people, the sacrificial Lamb who takes away the sins of the world.
The baby, the root and descendant of David, the bright morning star, who grew and matured a sinless man, blameless, innocent, enduring an agonizing death, a glorious resurrection, and who reigns forever as our King!
How long till we see Jesus again? Not the baby in swaddling clothes, the King wrapped in Glory! The Scriptures promise He will return in glory to setup his kingdom, judge his enemies, and reward the faithful, both living and dead. There will be no more sadness, depression, hopelessness, homelessness, tears, division, or death, when this prophecy is fulfilled.
“The Son of Man will one day return with my messengers and in the splendor and majesty of my Father. And then I will reward each person according to what they have done.” Matthew 16:27 TPT
Has one of God’s messengers knocked on the door of your heart inviting you to meet Jesus?
I was lost and didn’t know it. I knew there was a God but was not a practicing Christian. I was a token Christian, wearing a cross necklace.
I saw myself as a good person but really wasn’t living to please God.
It took a courageous lady showing up on my doorstep, purely out of obedience to God, to pray with me. Her boldness, and obedience, are the reasons I am a follower of Christ today!
Being nice is good, and doing good works is great, but it doesn’t necessarily lead people to Jesus.
Who will be the messenger who brings the Good News about Jesus to your brother, sister, son, or daughter, or that best friend?
Then I heard the Lord asking, “Whom should I send as a messenger to this people? Who will go for us?” I said, “Here I am. Send me.” Isaiah 6:8 NLT
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, TV and radio host, author and motivational wellness speaker. Website, www.shapedbyfaith.com.
