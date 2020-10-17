The Lord is watching everywhere, keeping his eye on both the evil and the good.
— Proverbs 15:3
As Christians, have you considered God is watching everything we do? He doesn’t miss a thing.
As we navigate life within the shadows of right and wrong, he is the steady watchman, shining his illuminating light on all our actions, and reactions. Sometimes I wonder if we have diluted, maybe even polluted, our faith to the point we no longer think our actions matter to God.
If we really took our actions seriously, you would think we would be a little more careful with what we say and do, and our treatment of others.
In Proverbs 14:27 we read, “The fear of the Lord is a fountain of life, to turn one away from the snares of death.”
Clearly 2020 has been eye opening, and we need be literally and spiritually blind to have missed the devil’s hand setting the snares in our country. This devouring lion roared upon the scene using our vulnerabilities against us.
He used fear of disease to steal our freedom, jealousy to pit us against one another, and centuries old animosities to trigger fresh hatred filled attacks. In my lifetime, I have not witnessed such hatred and hellish scenes being played out across our country.
This news item really hit close to home having three grandsons around the same age as the boy in the story. It seems a ten-year old boy was kicked out of a virtual class by a six-grade teacher in Tacoma, Washington.
You may be thinking, “He must have cursed the teacher, or did something perverse?” Here’s the teacher’s question, “Who is the one person you most admire and why?” The boy answered, “I admire Donald J. Trump because he is making America great again. And because he is the best president the United States of America could ever, ever have. And he built the wall so terrorists couldn’t come into the U.S. Trump is the best person in the world. And that’s why I admire him.”
After kicking the child out of the virtual classroom in his own home, the teacher told the students that it was not an acceptable answer because Donald Trump spreads “hate.”
So, if the law of the land allows a woman to choose whether to kill a baby, you would think it would be reasonable for a ten-year old boy to say he admires the president. This would be a moot point if the mother of the boy had chosen death instead of life.
Meanwhile back in Kentucky, while we were looking at other shiny objects, House Bill 296, sponsored by Louisville Democrat Lisa Willner, would offer all state students from kindergartners to high school seniors comprehensive sex education.
It would require school districts to offer age appropriate, inclusive and medically accurate sex education classes beginning in the 2021-2022 school year. These classes would validate the existence of different gender identities, and sexual orientations, and would uncover the harmful effects of gender-role stereotypes.
While not a prude, age appropriate to me could be totally different to you, and both could fall short of God’s Word. Curiosity is an awesome part of learning, but with that said, I believe parents want to teach their five-year-old kindergartners about the differences between boys and girls. The last thing we need is a child traumatized by an unsupervised session of show and tell. But this is a poignant reminder that elections have consequences!
“The eyes of the Lord search the whole earth in order to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to him. What a fool you have been! From now on you will be at war. 2nd Chronicles 16:9 NLT
Is this scripture the key to unlocking the “love versus hate” war taking place in our country? Have we turned our entire lives over to him, or have we held back a few parcels to fit in to society? Then, have we been caught up in our own foolish agendas, social media snarky opinions, social justice movements, or bashing the opposing political party? Have we forgotten God sees and hears it all?
I know I have asked this before, but are we praying for our leaders, no matter our feelings about them personally? During the President’s Coronavirus treatment, were we praying for his demise?
I was taught to respect others and taught my children the same. What happened to human decency, humility, kindness, and caring for one another? Have we really fallen so far to wish the president dead? It is eye-opening knowing there are many people who want bad things to happen to others. Evil is as evil does.
Albert Einstein said, “The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.”
But you see, God loves everyone. Yes, He does. Race is irrelevant to God. Denomination is a man thing not a God thing. Our place in society does not matter because God meets us right where we are.
With God, ALL LIVES MATTER! If I am seeing the BE KIND signs, and the JESUS 2020 signs, God is seeing them, too. He wants us to live out the words on those signs.
God is not looking for individuals with witty opinions; He is searching for hearts willing to be opened. He is looking for super-spreaders of His love!
Over one hundred fifty years ago Charles Spurgeon shared these words with the world, “We have come to a turning point in the road. If we turn to the right mayhap (perhaps) our children and our children’s children will go that way; but if we turn to the left, generations yet unborn will curse our names for having been unfaithful to God and to His Word.”
The crossroad approaches, to help or hurt someone, contagious love or a sickness within.
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, TV and radio host, author and motivational wellness speaker. Website, www.shapedbyfaith.com.
