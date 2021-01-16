They’ve heard me say it a thousand times. It was a phrase so often repeated to my children during our homeschool days that I had it inscribed on each of their diplomas when they graduated from high school.
“Stay on task.”
I wanted them to be focused and intentional about their schoolwork, their chores, their walk with the Lord and pretty much anything concerning their lives.
That’s a big desire for a mom to have. Perhaps even a bit unrealistic at times. Nonetheless, the concept has served our family well over the years.
Distraction, however, does come. It shows up on a daily basis. None of us are immune to it and it takes many forms. Here’s a for instance…
My Christmas decorations are still up. Gasp! Yeah. For real. It is mid-January and my house still gushes Christmas merriment.
Snowmen and elves smile at me every morning as I make my coffee. They seem to be just fine with the arrangement. I suppose it is better for them than being stuffed in a box for another year.
I had every intention of getting the house back in order the week after Christmas, but I did not stay on task. Distraction after distraction pulled me away from my ever growing To Do List. Will I ever catch up? Maybe. But not if I continue to allow my attention to be captured by other things.
I am so very thankful that God never loses His focus and never gets distracted. He is always on task and on time. Always. He is patient with His creations.
He extends grace to the undeserving and mercy to the unkind. God has a To Do List and He’s checking off items in a very intentional manner. He will not get distracted. He will not be late. He will not allow His attention to be otherwise engaged. God stays on task.
What a relief. Since God is on task, that means I need not worry. Fear and anxiety compete for my attention often though, and they seek to distract.
But I know where peace is found. I know where my help comes from.
“I lift up my eyes to the mountains — where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot slip — he who watches over you will not slumber; indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.”
Psalm 121: 1-4 NIV
He does not sleep, so I can. He never loses focus, so when I do, all is not lost. When my To Do List is put on hold, His is not. The Kingdom calendar is moving right along according to God’s plan. I am so glad I am not in charge and He is.
There is much to do in this new year. I intentionally put the most important tasks at the top of my To Do List.
I want to pray, stay in God’s Word, love my family and friends well, go to church, cook more, get my steps in, sleep in and play some, too.
So, if Buddy the Elf and Frosty the Snowman don’t make it back into the box before Valentine’s Day the world will not stop spinning.
God’s divine plan will not, in any way, be hindered. The universe may seem out of sorts, but He really does have the whole world in His hands.
And number one on my list is to trust Him, because God always stays on task.
