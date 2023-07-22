He shows mercy from generation to generation to all who fear Him.
— Luke 1:50
The sun was overflowing from each window and illuminating every room in our home; all the dark shadows had been banished. Yet, during a recent visit to our home, our young grandson was held captive, seemingly afraid of his own shadow. As long as I worked at my computer, or stayed in the room with him, he was fine and played contently.
While visiting the little boy’s room, he required me to stand in the hallway as he carried on a conversation reassuring himself someone was standing guard. It became ridiculous when panic entered his voice because I had left the hallway and walked to my home office just a few feet away.
As I returned to him, my memory of those same fears as a young child brought sincere sadness to my heart. Fear was the weapon the enemy used to keep me from finding peace. Fear was a dark shadow on my life until I invited Jesus to take up residence in my heart. It was time for my grandson to know there is nothing to fear.
Listening intently, I told him that God is with him and the fear he was feeling could be made to go away. I explained that God loves children so much He assigns a special angel to watch over them. His eyes swelled and he asked, “Nana, how do you know?”
I referred to Matthew 18:10, “Beware that you don’t look down on any of these little ones. For I tell you that in heaven their angels are always in the presence of my heavenly Father.”
I also told him that God has not given us a Spirit of Fear, but of power, love and self-discipline. 2 Timothy 1:7
He seemed to settle down and understand as best he could. After all, he is still very young, and at his age fear is a powerful emotion. Parents, grandparents and anyone watching over these littles, if they exhibit fear, please take time to address it. Don’t just dismiss it. If a child is afraid of the dark or believes something is lurking beneath their bed or living in their closet, take control over that fear and pray for them. Read scriptures that address this very thing.
These steps will help calm and reassure them that God is in control and cares for them. Remember, the enemy is after the children. He is relentless and will do anything, and use anyone, to destroy them before reaching young adulthood.
Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.
— Isaiah 41:10
We live in a fear-driven society. The enemy wants us to fear anything and everything. His goal is to keep us chained to some horrible thing in our past, a prisoner to the victim mindset. Sometimes we bring fear into our children’s lives with the way we speak and the things we do. Are we developing children filled with fear or sharing a future of victory and hope?
Children are not the only ones manipulated with fear. Adults can fall prey also. Consider the COVID crisis. While COVID claimed many victims, fear was the greatest contagion. It brought fear to epidemic levels, as even those stable in the Lord allowed fear of the unknown to change them. While the crisis had legitimacy, it was weaponized by our leaders and caused division between people. Right up the enemy’s alley!
Fear is described in the dictionary as an unpleasant emotion caused by the belief that someone or something is dangerous, likely to cause pain, or a threat. In the Bible fear is described as a profound reverence and awe, especially to God. The Bible generally talks about two distinct types of fear. The fear of the Lord, which is a very good thing, and the Spirit of Fear, which is a bad thing. Once again 2 Timothy 1:7, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity.”
Psalm 111:10 tells us, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; all those who practice it have a good understanding. His praise endures forever. “
After years of deferred payments, students are afraid they will be required to pay back their loans. Christians are afraid to speak out on social media platforms from fear of intimidation or retaliation. People are afraid to go out in the streets of major U.S. cities for fear of attack because of lax safety controls. It seems all our elections center around things one group or the other fear will be taken away.
There are certainly a lot of things we can fear. Floods, famine, disease and tornados. School shootings. Civil unrest, climate change and gas stoves. Then there’s AI and the threat of nuclear war.
“No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
— Romans 8:37-39
“Be still and know that I am God.” The chaos and fear in this world are by design. Do not be driven to despair but trust in Him. Get off the roller coaster and get in the Word.
“The fear of the Lord is a fountain of life, that one may turn away from the snares of death.”
—Proverbs 14:27
The devil flees when I turn to Thee! I am living in Christ’s victory, a foe to fear!
Jesus reminds us in Matthew 10:28, “And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell.”
