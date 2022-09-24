Headlines have been dominated yet again (by which I mean, always!) by earthquakes, hurricanes, wars, and rumors of wars, about nations rising up against nations.
These days, like all days, seem like apocalyptic days.
So says every generation that has come before us, too.
There have been as many predictions about the world’s ending as there have been people who question “When will it all end?”, which is all of us some of the time, and apparently some of us all of the time.
Just five years ago, the world was supposed to end on Sept. 23.
I’m still here. And I’m glad you are, too.
Apocalyptic prophecy failed once again to deliver, and the earth spins with us on it still.
Of course, end-of-the-world forecasts are not new. They are perhaps as old as human beings themselves, who have long wondered as to how the world began and how it will one day end.
Most cultures have been built on belief systems that include answers to those questions.
Our culture, inundated as it is with various Christian theologies (not all of them good, or even biblical), has come to believe that Jesus will return to “rapture” believers who have died first, and then the living, taking them to be with him, while the rest of the world languishes in suffering for a 7-years-long tribulation period, at the end of which all people will be exposed to God’s righteous judgment, and God will finally separate the good from the bad, so that the former can live eternally with God in heaven, and the latter can suffer eternal punishment in hell.
Predictions like these and the ensuing conversations frustrate me deeply, and, in truth, they make me sad.
I was reared in a Christian tradition that spoke of the world’s ending as if it were sure to happen before supper.
In Sunday School, we sang “The Countdown Song.”
“Somewhere in outer space, God has prepared a place for all those who trust him and obey. Ten and nine, eight and seven, six and five and four, call upon your Savior while you may. Three and two, coming through the clouds in bright array. The Countdown’s getting closer every day.”
The inference, of course, was that if you didn’t call upon your Savior before you went to the bathroom again, Jesus could come back, and you’d find yourself in a building with no people, left alone, left behind.
As a result, I grew up very afraid. Guilt ensued. Then disillusionment.
The anxiety, not the peace of Christ, is what got passed around on Sunday mornings, and I knew in my bones that something was wrong.
So, this is not only a theological issue for me, but a deeply personal one.
As a former pastor, a husband, a father, and a public theologian who longs to speak hope amidst despair and loosen the tightness in the chests of any who fear God, it is incumbent upon me to tell you the truth of things, whether you care to agree or not.
“Left Behind” theology, rapture beliefs, dispensationalism, and any other theological conviction that holds that God’s desire is to destroy the wicked and rescue the religious is not based on the Bible no matter how sophisticated the justification.
Various strands of Christian fundamentalism have as their primary conviction (and perhaps weapon of choice) that God is mad at the world for the fall of humanity (sin), and that God desired to punish the planet, but decided to send Jesus, and to punish him instead, with death on a cross — a primordial payback for all the terrible things humans had ever done or would ever do.
This means, of course, that if we aren’t with Jesus, then God is still angry, and wants us dead, and worse, wants us to suffer eternally.
That is all wrong, however. Any way you slice it, the Bible is a library of history books, love letters, prophetic poems, and eyewitness accounts of how God chooses time and again to love creation in order to redeem it, transform it, and make it new, and us in it.
Contrarily, fundamentalist theology inevitably sets up an “us-versus-them” mentality and proclaims that Jesus is on the hunt with a sword for anyone who disagrees with him.
In short, the Bible does not teach that Jesus will come to snatch Christians off the earth, causing unprecedented death and destruction, before inaugurating a seven-year tribulation, meant to scare the bejeebies out of all who are left behind.
That’s not the Bible. That’s the dream of a 15-year old Scottish girl, who in 1830 had a vision, and shared it with then evangelist John Nelson Darby, who created a new theology and carried it overseas, until it spread like wildfire and became what everyone thought was biblical.
But it isn’t.
Christians have always believed that Jesus would return, but Darby changed it.
And now, millions believe it to be of God.
Revelation, the final book of the Christian Bible from which most of our apocalyptic or end-of-the-world beliefs come, is mostly misunderstood. It is not at all a book written to inspire fear or terror.
It is to serve as a wake-up call, an urgent reminder that there is so much hope for us and for our world, and that God, who created, is still in control, and that the only thing God really wants is not to kill billions of people, but to heal the world; to love it to new life, and never to leave it behind.
It is no longer acceptable, if it ever was, to accept the violent Rapture rhetoric being preached in pulpits that distorts God’s vision for the world, which is not about violence and death, but about healing and hope.
Why all the focus on the end-times, anyway? I don’t think much about what comes next because I believe our lives flow from God and into God again. And that’s enough. I didn’t fear my birth, so I’ll try not to fear my death, or what comes after.
For me, it is one world at a time. The second world will be in God’s hands, and this one is in ours.
Which means this is the one we can actually do something about.
Get busy!
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
