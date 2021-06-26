“Then the Lord said to Jacob, “Return to the land of your fathers and to your kindred, and I will be with you.”
— Genesis 31:3 ESV
Jacob wasn’t the kind of guy we imagine God blessing.
He was known for scheming and stealing. In fact, his name meant “deceiver” and he certainly lived up to it. He lived in conflict throughout his life, first with his brother Esau, then with wives, Rachel and Leah, then with his father-in-law Laban.
In the context of Genesis 31, God was about to rescue Jacob out of slavery to Laban. Jacob had been given Laban’s daughters, his flocks, his servants, and all of his goods. God had called him to flee, reminiscent of the way God led the nation of Israel through the Exodus.
This chapter echoes the promise of God’s presence over and over.
In Genesis 31:5 Jacob says, “I see that your father does not regard me with favor as he did before. But the God of my father has been with me.” God even sends an angel to comfort Jacob of all of his fears.
The angel reminds him of his past encounter with God at Bethel. He calls him to look at the flocks God has given him and he calls him to go with a promise that he will arrive on the other side.
God had been with Jacob through the suffering of slavery and He promised to be with him all the way back to the promised land. So, Jacob packs up his family on camels and heads hundreds of miles back home.
Jacob had an incredible path ahead of him. He had incredible fears behind him as Laban was in hot pursuit. He had an unknown future ahead of him. But God promised to be with him.
Jacob hadn’t been home in decades. He doesn’t know what he will encounter on the way, or even if home is still there.
Imagine trying to travel back somewhere you haven’t been in two decades without GPS. Add Jacob’s four wives and 11 sons along on the road trip, with tons of cattle to care for, and this will make all of us feel better about any stressful family summer travels we have had to endure!
He didn’t have iPads to keep the 11 sons busy and he had to weigh the advice of four wives with him. If anyone needed God’s presence, it was Jacob.
Yet, God was with him.
There are truly no greater words than, “God is with you.” It empowered Jacob to step forward in faith, confident that he could do whatever God called him to do.
Doesn’t Jesus make the same promise to His followers?
Matthew 28:20 reminds us, surely I am with you always even until the end of the age. Jesus promises to be with His followers no matter what happens.
We have been through frightening days and there are still many fearful things in our world today. But one constant remains, God will never leave nor forsake His people (Deuteronomy 31:6). COVID nor culture can cancel Him. His presence is sufficient in our need and displayed through our sufferings.
God’s presence was the hope of David, in his most popular song, Psalm 23.
There we are reminded, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me” (Psalm 23:4). Will we walk forward into this new season with confidence or fear?
May God’s presence with us lead us to live for Him in the days ahead.
