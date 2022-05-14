When local resident Brandon Hagan was gifted his first Bonsai tree 10 years ago, it didn’t survive the winter.
Little did he know at the time that his passion for the miniature trees would soon blossom into a collection of more than 50 Bonsai trees.
Pronounced “bone-sigh,” Hagan said there are several different options for people looking to buy their first tree.
“Bonsai means tree in a pot or tree in a tray, so there is really no one species of a Bonsai tree,” Hagan said from his backyard.
His collection includes pine trees, Japanese Maples and Japanese Elms, just to name a few of the plants displayed throughout his suburban backyard.
“I have just collected trees over the years and just added to the collection,” Hagan said.
Hagan said those looking to buy their first Bonsai tree are looking at a price range of about $50 to $100 for a good tree that has been potted and shaped.
“Beginners should start out with a tree that has easy maintenance,” Hagan said. “Maple trees or even a classic Karate Kid Juniper, is a decently low maintenance tree compared to other things.”
Hagan said the key is to buy something that you will enjoy, but he has some advice for someone looking to buy a Bonsai tree as a gift for someone else.
“Everyone likes something different,” he said. “If you want to get your wife a gift, bring your wife because what you pick out she might not really love.”
Allyson Hagan said she has learned quite a bit about the trees and how to take care of them from her husband, including how temperature affects them.
“We keep most of our trees in the greenhouse, which is basically protection from frost, snow, hail, that kind of stuff in the winter,” she said. “All the tropical stuff, it stays inside in a smaller greenhouse because they don’t tolerate temperatures or humidity that is less than a tropical climate.”
The greenhouse is important because not only does it provide protection during the cold winter months, but also from severe weather that can occur throughout the year.
Allyson Hagan said the term in the Bonsai community for quickly bringing outdoor plants into a greenhouse during a storm is known as the “Bonsai shuffle.”
While he typically spends an hour each day working on his Bonsai trees, Hagan said that can vary, depending on the time of year and what he needs to do to the plants.
He recommends beginners take a few minutes every day to look at their tree and determine any maintenance needs to be done. However, they should be careful not to do too much at once.
“There is a saying that you should only do one insult at a time, so if you re-pot the tree, don’t prune it,” he said. “If you prune the tree don’t re-pot it.”
Hagan is not only interested in his own collection, but also teaching others about the trees and establishing a network of Bonsai enthusiasts within the Owensboro community.
While there are some clubs around Louisville and Evansville, Owensboro does not yet have a formal Bonsai club, he said.
When it comes down to it, the important thing is to enjoy the trees.
“It is very Zen-like and relaxing,” Hagan said. “You can come home and just kind of look at your trees and work on your trees and just enjoy the plants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.