As the winter months gradually fade into early spring, it is time to start thinking about getting lawns and gardens in shape for the upcoming summer season.
Todd West, owner of Evergreen Lawncare in Owensboro, said that while spring has yet sprung, there is still a lot to be doing in and around the yard during early March.
“This early in March, you are getting ready to prepare for mowing season, so most important is still doing fall cleanup,” West said. “Get the leaves cleaned up, get the sticks picked up, get the yards raked and just get the yards cleaned up.”
West said that it is preferable for people to remove all the dead leaves from the fall cleaned up during that season to prevent the grass from being smothered.
“Probably the next important thing is getting down a spring fertilizer,” he said. “We are out putting down spring fertilizer right now, getting the fertilization into the ground, just to start preparing for growing season.”
In about two or three weeks time, those lawns that have remained dormant over the winter will show some signs of life and start showing some noticeable growth.
“Between now and, I usually say April 15, but that date can change a little bit, when they have to have their pre-emergents down for crabgrass,” West said.
Known as pre-emergents, these are herbicides designed to prevent weeds from sprouting in the yard as well as crabgrass.
“That is the product that we put down that prevents the crabgrass from growing later in the summer, but you have to prevent it now,” West said.
Aaron Bullington, co-owner of Imperial Lawns in Owensboro, agrees that taking steps to eliminate weeds and crabgrass now is much better than trying to deal with it after it has already sprouted in a lawn.
“Crabgrass once you get it, it is tough to get rid of,” he said. “So now is an ideal time to get a pre-emergent down.
Bullington said crabgrass is an invasive species that could be classified as a weed that will start to take root around April 15 when the weather gets warmer. The crabgrass will then run its life cycle and leave seed for the next season.
As far as things not to do at this point in the season, Bullington said be care careful not to put too much nitrogen into the soil now.
“When you are putting your pre-emergent down, you want to have a little bit of light fertilizer, but you do not want to put down a heavy nitrogen fertilizer because the grass itself is going to green up after you mow it the first time so you want to give it a kick, but nothing heavy.”
West said a few of the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to maintaining their lawn is not doing a fall cleanup and waiting too long to do that first mow of the season in the spring.
“If you let it go too far the first time you go to mow it and you have to mow off four, five or six inches because it grew up it stunts the growth,” he said.
A common rule of thumb when mowing a lawn is the “1/3 rule.”
“The most important thing is to try and remember the 1/3 rule and try not to remove more than 1/3 of the grass blade at a time so you are not shocking the system,” West said.
