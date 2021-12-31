Beverly “Goldie” Payne is back and ready to ring in 2022.
Payne, along with the Backstage Band, backing singers and friends such as Jon Brennan, Katie Herron, Tara and Travis Estes, Greg Tate, Barry and Bill Potter, Alyssa Roby, Cousin Minnie Pearl, Scott Davis, ventriloquist Janie Jett-Mason and her puppet Jerry and more will return to RiverPark Center for Payne’s annual New Year’s Eve show 8 p.m. tonight.
The show is sponsored by Danhauer Drugs.
Last year proved different, however, as Payne’s anticipated eighth annual show was canceled due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
But, she has a lot of hope after a one-year hiatus.
“I am excited that we’re even going to be able to do it because, you know, my motto was, ‘Number eight would have been great but COVID made us wait,’ ” Payne said. “But number nine will be mighty fine!”
Payne has been entertaining and welcoming Owensboro into the New Year since 1982 when she opened Goldie’s Best Little Opryhouse in Kentucky in the 100 block of Daviess Street before retiring in 2008.
Eventually, Payne realized that she still had the music bug and started her traditional “one-time-only” family-friendly New Year’s Eve reunion shows in 2013.
“When you have a group that plays music for as long as we have for 45 years, and then … when I retired and we decided to do a reunion show — we just couldn’t get enough of it,” Payne said.
Payne said that this will be her last show, calling it “Goldie’s Final Reunion,” but admits that people are not taking her seriously.
“They just laugh because I say that every year,” Payne said.
Payne describes the concert as a family variety show, including costumes in an old-time, rock-and-roll segment in the last hour, while also incorporating bluegrass, country and gospel tunes throughout the evening.
“...You can come and bring your kids and enjoy New Year’s Eve together,” Payne said.
The show will also debut some new material.
Brennan, who has returned to the limelight on Paramount+’s series “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles,” will be performing some of his original songs off his brand new EP “I Ain’t Done Singin’ Yet,” which he will perform live for the second time ever.
“I got a lot of people that have followed me over the years that are excited that I released the album and back on TV,” Brennan said. “I’m especially excited about this show because … I have new music, I’m restarting (and) I’m back in my hometown ….”
Payne is also looking forward to celebrating other recent personal milestones at the show.
“I’m 75 years old. Oh my gosh, three-quarters of a century. Can you believe that?” Payne said. “And I got a new knee this year — I’m excited about that. I’ll be able to show that off!”
The show draws people beyond the state lines.
“I know people that are coming from Ohio, I know people that are coming from St. Louis …,” Payne said. “This is just a thing for them … that they would do every year because they love coming to the Goldie show.”
Payne also notes that the show’s proceeds will go to families that have been affected by the recent tornadoes that made their way through the western part of the state.
“I’m excited about that as well as anything that’s ever been because when you talk about the people that have lost so much … these people have to put their lives back together,” Payne said. “...If there’s anything that we can do to make that a little bit better for them, that’s exactly what we want to do because that’s what the Christmas season is all about — is love one another and helping one another…. It’s the right thing to do.”
Tickets are still available at riverparkcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.