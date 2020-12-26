And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. ”
— Luke 2:10-11
Can you imagine being the shepherds on the first Christmas? For them, the season wasn’t about trees, shopping, or family get-togethers. Rather the shepherds celebrated the first Christmas season under darkness with fear and uncertainty. In 2020, many of us can relate.
In their day, political leadership was unpopular. Caesar Augustus had decreed the whole world to be registered (Luke 2:1). Add to that, death was a daily reality not only due to lack of modern medical care but male infants were being systematically slaughtered at the hands of Herod (Matthew 2:16).
As the shepherds watched their flocks by night, a light shone out of the darkness. An angel appeared to them and their response was “great fear” (Luke 2:9). In a time of uncertainty, sadness, and great fear, the angels brought good news of great joy for all people on the first Christmas.
The news of Christmas is good news because the baby in the manger was not simply any baby. He was Savior, Lord, and Christ (Luke 2:11). He was named Jesus because He would save His people from their sins (Matthew 1:21).
He was Lord, Isaiah’s promised Immanuel, God with us (Matthew 1:22-23). He was Christ, the long awaited promised One. From the pen of Moses to the mouth of Malachi, God promised to come and rescue the world from darkness and despair. Rescue came through a baby in a manger.
The good news of Christmas is good news for all people. In the first Christmas, shepherds and kings all centered their attention around a young virgin girl and her newborn baby.
Whether rich or poor, popular or outcast, people from all cultures can find hope in the Christmas message.
But this hope wasn’t simply for the shepherds of 2,000 years ago.
Christmas brings good news of great joy for all people in the year 20 or in 2020! The manger sat in the shadow of the cross and the light of the empty tomb. The hope of Christmas is the living hope of Easter.
Regardless of where you may find yourself in 2020, there is good news. Regardless of the darkness that abounds, there is a solid foundation for great joy. Regardless of who we are, or where we come from, there is hope in the birth, life, death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus.
Jesus still saves us from sin.
Jesus still reconciles God and man through His death, burial, and resurrection.
Jesus is still the culmination of all God’s promises. Even in the darkness of 2020, light has dawned.
There is good news of great joy for all people: Jesus Christ has come!
May the carol take on greater meaning, “Rejoice, Rejoice! Immanuel has come to Thee, Oh Israel.”
Matt Shown is the pastor of Crossroads Fellowship in Cadiz. Crossroads exists to make much of Jesus by making disciples of Jesus. Matt is a Daviess County native and is married to the love of his life, Dana.
