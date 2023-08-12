Owensboro was an exciting place in the late 1970s.
The Executive Inn Rivermont, the largest hotel west of Louisville, opened in October 1977.
When it opened with its seven-story atrium, people said they couldn’t believe they were in Owensboro.
The same thing happened when Towne Square Mall opened on March 1, 1978 — five months later.
An estimated 5,000 people poured into Towne Square to see what was then western Kentucky’s largest mall.
Traffic filled both lanes of Frederica, bumper to bumper all the way back to 25th Street — 25 blocks away.
And the right lane was jammed all the way to Ninth Street.
Even when a patient is on life support, the end is still sad.
The Executive Inn closed in 2008.
And the mall will close on Sept. 5.
Facebook was full of memories this week.
People were reminiscing about shopping there with their parents when they were children.
Some had their first job there.
Some hung out in the arcade, playing video games.
There were memories of the fountain that used to be in the center.
And the various restaurants.
Not all that long ago, Towne Square Mall was the retail hub for the region with more than 50 stores.
And its 2,500-car parking lot was regularly crowded.
In the early years, they said the mall drew an estimated 75,000 to 100,000 regular shoppers.
It was like a downtown all under roof where it didn’t rain or snow and the temperature was constant year-round.
And malls fell out of favor for reasons I still don’t understand.
The owners are making plans for it to become Towne Square Center, with retail, restaurants, offices, warehousing and whatever else they can attract.
Because the south end of town needs an anchor to draw shoppers and diners.
Wish Churchill Downs had put its gaming center in the mall.
But that ship has sailed.
Now, we have to find the next best thing.
