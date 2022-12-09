The partnership between the Goodfellows Club and Messenger-Inquirer started more than 100 years ago, thanks to Lawrence Hager Sr., and continues to this day.
The Hager family is a major part of the newspaper’s history, having owned it for generations before selling it in 1996. But of all the newspaper’s achievements over the years the Hagers owned it, one of the family’s most-lasting successes is the Goodfellows Club.
Hager began the club while covering a story in 1916. He was general manager of the Owensboro Inquirer as well as a writer, and he went out to cover a story about the St. Nicholas Charity Girls, a group known for holding an annual Christmas party for children in need.
Hager learned the Charity Girls weren’t holding a party that year. Being a reporter, Hager could have just written the story and gone on with his life. But the idea of needy children going without must have been too terrible for him to contemplate.
So Hager made an important decision: He decided to try to save the party.
Hager wrote a column urging the community to donate for the party, writing that everyone who gave would become members of a “Goodfellows Club.” The appeal worked, the party was saved, and Goodfellows has gone on to help thousands of children with more than just Christmas presents.
Every year, Goodfellows works with city and county schools, providing new, properly-fitting clothes, shoes and coats for students in need. Goodfellows also pays for student emergency dental care when needed.
The idea behind Goodfellows is that no student should go to school in worn clothes, without a warm coat and good shoes, or in pain from an untreated dental issue.
While Hager provided the inspiration, the tradition of Goodfellows is one the Messenger-Inquirer has always been proud to support.
But the success of Goodfellows can be attributed to Owensboro and Daviess County residents, who generously support the organization each year, with every penny contributed going to help children.
Lawrence Hager Sr. would be proud.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 9, 2022
Previously reported … $74,552.39
Anonymous … $1,000
In memory of Jim Lambert by David and Kelly Moore and family … $500
In memory of Don Moore by David and Kelly Moore and family … $500
David and Jayne Jones … $200
M.L. and D.A. Zeigler … $150
In memory of Ola Mae and Jack Calhoun by Jackie and Tom Maddox … $150
In loving memory of my daughter, Sandy Baber Schoen by Evelyn Baber … $100
In memory of Chick and Brownie Embry by Randy and Luann Embry … $100
Chris and Stacey Joslin … $100
In memory of Kermit, Sallie, Don and David Johnson … $100
In memory of Pat O’Bryan … $100
In loving memory of Walter Elder … $100
In loving memory of our grandsons; Jason O’Bryan and Jeff Lang by Nana and Papaw Schaick … $100
In memory of Henry, Rachel, and Lawrence Crutcher by Bob and Lynn Heady … $100
Happy Birthday to John A. Medley on December 14, and Lisa Medley Welch on December 12 by Mother and Father, John and Mary Medley … $100
Anonymous … $100
In memory of Spencer and Andrea Stephen by Karen Pollard … $100
In loving memory of my husband, Bill Drewery … $100
In loving memory of Herman and Anna Royal, Effie Hawkins, Clarence and Lessie Ford, and Icie Trogdon by Sharon and Pat … $100
In memory of Cordelia and Otto Roberts, Jr. by James and Anne Roberts … $50
In memory of Clara and LeRoy Bivins by Anne and James Roberts … $50
In memory of Ruth and Don Jackson, Martine and George Holland, and Alta and Robert Moore by Anne and James Roberts … $50
In honor of our dear neighbors on Springhill Drive by James, Anne, and Travis Roberts … $50
In memory of Xenia Beers, Becky Kinsey, Carol Norris, and Elaine Howard by Southern Belle Homemakers Club … $50
In memory of Joe and Ida Henning by Wayne and Vicky Henning … $50
In memory of David Willingham and Margaret Willingham by Wayne and Vicky Henning … $50
Total as of December 9, 2022 … $78,702.39
