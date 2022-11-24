The Goodfellows Club of Owensboro has been deluged with requests for help this school year.
“We’ve already served over 800 children with clothes, shoes and coats,” said Sherry Baber, Goodfellows executive director. “We are seeing a great deal of children with emergency medical needs. Many have never seen a dentist before.”
There are likely a lot of reasons Goodfellows has seen a surge in requests for help. Inflation has taken a bite out of everyone’s wallet this year, but people who were already struggling to get by suffer the most when costs increase. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely still causing an impact, Baber said.
“The needs have been great, I’m truly sad to say,” Baber said.
The increase in need for dental care partly comes from children whose families didn’t have access to a dentist before coming to Owensboro. In recent years, Owensboro has become the new home for families fleeing oppression in countries such as Myanmar, or who escaped Afghanistan just ahead of that country’s takeover by the Taliban.
“As we see our community change, we also see a great deal of need,” Baber said.
Goodfellows also steps in during emergencies.
If a family with school children suffers a loss in a fire, Goodfellows is there to help. Goodfellows works closely with city and county school officials to make sure children can go to school without worrying about being cold or wearing worn-out, hand-me-down clothes.
But, even in normal years, Owensboro and Daviess County have families that need assistance just getting wearable clothes, coats and shoes for their children.
This year, Goodfellows hopes to raise $200,000 through the annual Roll Call. Most of Goodfellows’ funds to help children come in during the Roll Call, which runs from Thanksgiving until Christmas.
People making a donation to Goodfellows can give, knowing every penny of each contribution goes to helping children.
“That means a lot to me, that when I’m giving my money, it’s going to be used right here in the community,” Baber said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Nov.24, 2022
Previously reported … $190,211.48
BJ Killian Foundation Grant … $7,500
Rick Houston … $2,500
Karen Gotzy … $1,000
Network For Good … $955
Daviess County Middle School students … $771
Sandra Elder … $500
In memory of Rodney Berry by the Speciale family … $500
Albert and Pamela Fox … $400
Potpourri Garden Club … $300
In memory of Rodney Berry by Sally Hager Wood family… $250
In memory of Marjorie and John Hager by the Speciale family … $250
In memory of Rodney Berry by William Hedges … $200
In memory of Rodney Berry by Emily Baur … $200
William Hawkins … $100
In memory of Rodney Berry by Mary Beth Hurley … $100
In memory of Rodney Berry by William Sterett III … $100
In memory of Vincent Wink by Helen Hardy … $100
Owensboro Herb Society Inc. … $100
In memory of Ernie Adams by Julia Benson … $100
In memory of Rodney Berry by Nancy Skiadas … $100
In memory of Rodney Berry by Melissa Burlew … $100
Texas Gas matching grant for Helen Hardy … $100
In memory of Rodney Berry by Tab Quisenberry … $75
Mobile Cause … $51.96
In memory of Rodney Berry by Billy Vaughn … $50
In memory of Rodney Berry by Ginger Norris … $50
In memory of Rodney Berry by Louis Bellamy … $50
Stacy R Edds-Ellis … $50
In memory of Rodney Berry by Laura Mattingly … $50
In memory of Rodney Berry by Suzette Nunley … $50
In memory of Ernie Adams by Scott Gaddis … $50
In memory of Ernie Adams by Keith Main … $50
In memory of Rodney Berry by Steven Swift … $50
In memory of Rodney Berry by Anna Kaye Farmer … $50
In honor of Sue Bastin by the Winsome SS class of Lewis Lane Baptist Church … $50
In memory of Rodney Berry by William Luckett … $50
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Mary Leishear .. $50
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Lois Young … $50
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Joanne Berry … $50
Give Lively Foundation … $49.15
In memory of Rodney Berry by Steve and Jean O’Neal … $40
In memory of Rodney Berry by Nancy Barnard .. $40
Anonymous … $40
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Ginger Norris … $35
In memory of Rodney Berry by Mary Anderson ..$25
In memory of Rodney Berry by Helen Hardy … $25
In memory of Rodney Berry by Sinda Ralph … $25
In memory of Rodney Berry by David Emerson … $25
Texas Gas matching grant for Helen Hardy … $25
In memory of Hilda Sharp by Darrell Payne … $25
In memory of Hilda Sharp by J.L. Byrne … $25
In memory of Ernie Adams by Henry Williams … $20
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Katherine Flynn … $20
Network for Good … $12.50
Total as of November 24, 2022 … $207,746.09
