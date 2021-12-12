The Goodfellows Club of Owensboro is still accepting donations for its annual roll call. But this year’s donation form has a new addition.
The form now includes a section where people are able to make their donation in honor or memory of someone, where those who donate are able to locate a checkbox to click and will be able to input an honoree’s full name and any additional information.
According to Bob Clark, Goodfellows president, the section was added to the form this week.
Clark said that the organization has always been able to accept donations online and through PayPal before deciding to use the online form application MobileCause, along with text donations being accepted.
“When they set up through MobileCause, … people were able to make the donation, but they weren’t able to put anything in there in regards to how they wanted it listed in the (newspaper), which is important,” Clark said. “...Now, when people go online and make a donation online, they are able to put that narrative in there ….”
Clark said that the new section has been used for people to write “in honor of” or “in memory of,” while others have used the space to denote if the donation is being given by groups that have raised money collectively, rather than listing one individual person.
He also notes that people will sometimes write if the donation is for a recent loss, with those mostly coming from family members and, at times, co-workers.
In recent years, Clark has noticed a growth in these types of donations.
“There has been an uptick over the years, and we’re trying to push it that way,” Clark said.
Clark said it’s unclear where the organization stands in regards to hitting this year’s goal of $185,000 in contributions.
“We were behind, but I think it’s started to catch back up,” Clark said. “...To be honest, it’s almost impossible to measure at this period.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 12, 2021Previously reported … $34,161.83
The Pearl Club Ladies Golf Association … $200
In memory of G. Ted Smith by Bob Whitmer … $150
Anonymous … $100
In memory of Kenny and Brian Murphy by Billy and Mary Johnson … $50
In memory of Jimmy “Jim” Edge … $50
In memory of Joseph Hillary, Dorothy, and Michael Boone … $25
Total as of December 12, 2021 … $34,736.83
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
