While the holiday season calls for a time of celebration, it can be a difficult part of the year for families in need.
For David Cody Coombs, the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro has been extremely pivotal in helping him and his family have a good Christmas.
Coombs, 35, became a single father to his three children — daughters Kailey, 12, and Kourtney, 9, and son Waylon, 8 — two years ago and became familiar with Goodfellows through Jen Hester, family resource and youth services center coordinator at Foust Elementary School.
“(Goodfellows) helps me every year,” he said. “I’m low income, I’m a single father with three kids. …This helps tremendously, being able to have something that helps me get clothes for my children.
“It’s depressing when you can’t get your kids something, and it’s an awesome … feeling when God comes through and blesses you with that stuff.”
Coombs looks forward to being able to see his children be able to have some joy on Christmas day thanks to support from the organization.
“It’s one of the most (awesome) things in the world … when the kids light up because they’re getting nice things,” he said. “It’s all about the kids — this is what it’s about. …My children are my life.”
Coombs is grateful for the support that he and his family has received.
“I was depressed at the beginning because I bought (my kids) a few things to always have a good Christmas,” he said, “but they have a great Christmas because of Goodfellows.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
