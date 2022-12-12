While the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro have been seen providing clothing, shoes, coats, dental care and other physical needs since 1916, the impact goes beyond the tangible items.
For Sherry Baber, Goodfellows’ executive director, she’s seen that in her previous years working in education.
“I have heard people talk about educators for years and years talk about seeing children that would wear the same clothes every day, or would come to school dirty and would wear clothes that maybe did not fit them,” Baber said, “and that has always had a significant impact on their self-esteem (and) their ability, to maybe, socialize and feel comfortable in their school environment when they did not feel confident about themselves.”
But after the students had the opportunity to go shopping for new clothes and shoes from the Goodfellows, there was a noticeable change besides their physical appearance.
“You can see a tremendous difference in their entire personality,” she said.
And Baber feels the impact has “gone on to a larger scale” since the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of the kids, and especially (since) I worked with younger kids, they were not out, they didn’t have the socialization for a couple of years, they were at home,” she said. “...Maybe parents weren’t working, so it was not a high priority for them to have new clothes and that sort of thing.”
When schools opened back to in-person sessions, Baber said students wore whatever they had available.
Baber said Goodfellows also has a “tremendous” impact on the children’s emotional and psychological well-being, especially with how they receive clothes.
“They are not getting a hand-me-down outfit. They are not getting something that (does) not fit …,” she said. “…They get to pick out, with their parents, what they want. …They feel like a whole new world has opened up when they get to go into school tomorrow; they’re excited about going; they feel good about going; they get a positive outlook about things and they’re eager about what their friends are going to say and how they’re going to respond to them.
“...It has the feel-good of: ‘I have the confidence now that I didn’t maybe have before’ or ‘I look nice now and I feel much better about myself.’ ”
Baber also said it allows the opportunity to build meaningful relationships.
“When they know that someone genuinely cares enough about them, to make the effort to do what the Goodfellows does for a family, they’re not seeing us sitting here … from the Goodfellows office,” she said. “They’re seeing those people at the school who are helping make this happen, and they understand how important they are to the people in that building.
“Kids don’t really care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
