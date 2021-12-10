Since 1916, the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro has been there for the children of the community at every Christmas.
There were the war years — World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and all the others since.
But probably the toughest years for the Goodfellows were 1932 and 1933 — the depths of the Great Depression.
There was no way they could have known when the hard times would end.
One in four workers was already out of a job.
And the times were desperate.
But the people of Owensboro continued to give when they had very little, so the children could have a good Christmas.
In each of those hardscrabble years, Lawrence Hager Sr., owner of the Messenger-Inquirer, announced on the front page of his newspaper that the Goodfellows would continue to try to raise money for the children.
In 1932, he was only able to raise $1,177.37 toward a goal of $2,000.
But 2,500 children showed up on Christmas morning, hoping to see Santa and get a present.
It took two hours that day to distribute all the gifts.
Times were no better in December 1933.
But Hager again made his appeal, and the community again responded.
The Goodfellows raised $1,500 that year.
More than 2,500 children came to that year’s party.
And it took three hours for them to file by and receive their presents.
The Goodfellows even added shoes that year for those in need.
Times are better now, but there are still children in need.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 10, 2021
Previously reported … $25,376.83
In memory of Morton Holbrook, Jr. and Margaret Kincheloe Holbrook by Morton Holbrook III and Allen Holbrook … $500
In honor and appreciation of the outstanding work of the Goodfellows Club! by the Home and Garden Club … $500
Suzi Bartholomy … $300
In honor of our “Grands”: Miles, Max, Annabelle, Walter, Sebastian, and Ellee by Da and Papa … $250
In memory of Spurgeon and Hazel Jones by Carole, Linda, Jenny, Spurgeon, Debbie, and Cyndi … $120
Steve and Renee Shultz … $100
In memory of my parents B.C. and Clara Green by Suzette and Nathan Nunley … $100
Tim and Jana Hall … $50
In memory of Myrtle Winkler and Louella Winkler Aull by Ernestine Winkler … $50
In memory of Lowell Braden, Michael Braden, and Randy Barton … $50
Larry and Mary Nolan … $25
Total as of December 10, 2021 … $27,421.83
Correction: A listing in the December 9 Roll Call should have read; In loving memory of R.D. and Laverne McRoy, and Gerald and Helen McCarty … $200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.