The Goodfellows Club of Owensboro assists anywhere from 75 to 100 Daviess County Middle School students each year, and with about 400 students at the school receiving a free or reduced-price lunch, youth services center coordinator Amy Payne knows that the need for assistance is likely much higher.
Payne is grateful for all of the help Goodfellows provides. When she travels to state conferences and talks with other family and youth services center coordinators, she gains an even greater appreciation for the nonprofit’s uniqueness.
“Other coordinators tell me how fortunate we are to have Goodfellows,” she said. “I honestly don’t know what we would do without it.”
Goodfellows hosts a Christmas party each year for children in Daviess County and Owensboro. It also provides much-needed support to families in need, from school clothes to winter coats, and pretty much anything that’s needed in emergency situations.
Payne has had many situations in which a fire or a flood, or some other natural disaster, affected a student and required additional assistance. Some of those people may not have reached out to the organization before.
“We have families we help year-to-year, who really rely on us, and on Goodfellows,” she said. “But then there are people who suddenly find themselves in a dire situation, and they need whatever help they can get. Goodfellows is always so wonderful for that.”
Another way the organization benefits students that may not always be obvious is assistance with extracurricular activities, Payne said.
Those activities are so important for students and are integral to their school experience. It’s important students have equal access to the activities and don’t feel held back by a specific barrier, like not being able to afford proper socks for soccer, she said.
“Through Goodfellows, we have helped families with underclothes for outdoor sports like football, or helped band kids buy dress clothes for their band concerts,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize how widespread the range of assistance is. It’s so great.”
Trying to meet those needs for middle school students is necessary, she said, because they’re at an age where they’re trying to find their place in life and in their school community.
“Sports and other extracurriculars help with that so much,” she said.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 11, 2021
Previously reported … $27,421.83
In loving memory of Marjorie and John Hager, and Alex Hager … $5,000
Anonymous … $300
In honor of Scott and Kay Richmond … $300
In memory of Gene Frey, Sr. and Olivia Frey … $250
In memory of Jack Feldpausch, Sr. and Frances Feldpausch Meunier … $250
In memory of my wife, Martha, and our parents, Eugene and Gertrude Stroud and James and Mary Davis … $200
Anonymous … $200
In loving memory of Joanna Raymer and John Mills … $100
C. William Jansing … $100
In memory of J.D. Payne on his birthday, December 11 … $40
Total as of December 11, 2021 … $34,161.83
