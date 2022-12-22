The Goodfellows Club of Owensboro is still striving to hit its goal of $200,000 in donations by Christmas Day, according to executive director Sherry Baber.
“I think we’re doing really well,” she said. “We do have several things coming in that we’re aware of that we have not had in the (Messenger-Inquirer) yet.”
Baber said she’s unsure if Goodfellows will meet the $200,000, but said “I think we’ll get very, very close,” and she is content with the influx of new support.
“I do think we’ve had a great season,” she said, “and a lot of new people have contributed, as well as the ones that are always so faithful and have been long-time, long-term givers to the Goodfellows Club.”
While this is the last week for the roll call donations, Baber said donations have been stable this year.
“I do think there’s a few last-minute ones that people are trying to get,” she said. “But honestly, I think overall it’s been pretty steady.”
One of the things Baber said she’s noticed is the number of student groups trying to give back, which she calls “a real plus that they’ve definitely appreciated the benefit” of the organization.
She’s also seen many adults that were recipients as children giving back to the organization to help those that may be in similar situations they’ve experienced.
“We’re seeing a lot of that,” she said.
While Baber worked on the education side of the campaign during her years in the school system, she’s glad to see the operation from a different lens.
“It’s very touching,” she said. “You definitely see all of those that are truly Goodfellows that choose to be a part of the club and that want to support the children in Daviess County.
“I think the generosity of people is just so gracious. It’s just a real touching experience to be a part of it, as well as to see the children benefit and people be so committed.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec.22, 2022
Previously reported … $145,409.16
In memory of Bret Fredericks, Art Jordan, Tooter Purgeason and Cindy Stevens … $1,000
In honor of Anna, Connor, Ethan, Grayson, Nolan, CeCe, and Brady Edds by Gerald and Janice Edds … $1,000
In memory … $892
In honor of Gail Kirkland by the Tuesday Mens Tennis League … $225
John and Ruth Walker … $100
Office Furniture & Forms LLC … $100
In memory of Luther and Myrtle Mercer by family … $100
Bob and Patsy Hudson … $100
In memory of Melissa Belle Baber by Matthew Baber and John Newman … $100
Anonymous … $100
In memory of Joyce Hanberry Faith by Patricia Smeathers and Robin Potter … $100
In honor of Alma Hanberry by Patricia Smeathers and Robin Potter … $100
In memory of Miss Milton Boulware and Mrs. Erma Bartlett, employees of Owensboro KY 1930s to 1950s schools by Philip and Beverly R. Bosley … $50
In memory of Ray Henderson … $50
In loving memory of my husband, Danny Hutchinson by Debbie Hutchinson … $50
Total as of December 22, 2022 ... $149,476.16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.