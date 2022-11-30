In 2004, the Goodfellows Club debuted its Soup Day for Kids event, which saw local restaurants donate their “best selling” soups for the organization to sell to raise funds.
The event eventually became a popular and annual tradition in November.
However, the event was halted in 2020 for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And since then, it hasn’t returned.
However, Stacy Edds-Ellis, president of the Goodfellows Club, said the organization is developing plans for Soup Day to continue moving forward.
“We’re still finalizing plans of what that looks like for the future,” she said. “What we’re hoping to do is (to) reach out to area businesses and corporations and (for them to) have their (own) Soup Day.”
Edds-Ellis said the Goodfellows Club is working on advertisement initiatives for entities, along with guidance on how to set up individualized events.
Edds-Ellis said that a number of the area public schools have already been hosting events, which have seen success, where they’ve had internal Soup Days for faculty and staff, with the funds raised being donated to Goodfellows.
“We’re hoping some of our folks out in the corporate world will do the same,” Edds-Ellis said.
Edds-Ellis also mentioned that a number of individuals have hosted soup parties for family and friends, raising funds to donate to the organization.
“(There’s) a couple of different ways,” she said. “Things change, and we felt like as an organization, that is one way to do it. We didn’t want to ask our restaurants to donate soup when we know that takes time, money and energy, when so many of them are already short-staffed and rebounding from COVID.
“(We’re trying) to take something that was an annual (event) that so many enjoyed and just look at it a little differently.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, November 30, 2022
Previously reported … $4,049.39
ZYN Cares Fund Swedish Match … $30,000
In memory of John and Marjorie Hager … $10,000
The Ryan Fund … $2,000
In memory of Don Moore by the Don Moore family … $1,000
WBKR Yard Party … $585
In memory of Lucile Annin … $500
Sally Hager Wood Family Fund … $500
Carla Statton … $250
Network For Good … $200
In memory of Jack, Joan, and John Fisher by Amy and Robin Fisher … $150
Newton Parrish Elementary School … $143
Jansing William IRA … $100
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Lynn Hofer … $100
Walter and Josephine Austin … $100
David Hayden … $100
Vicki Riley … $100
In memory of Elaine V. Howard by Vivian Mitchell … $100
In memory of my beloved wife, Nancy Leazenby by Ross Leazenby … $100
Southern Star matching gift … $50
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Marty Bumm … $50
David and Nancy Pollock … $30
In memory of David Barnes by Jennifer Wilson … $25
In honor of Doris Ray … $20
In memory of Elaine Howard by Martha Hall … $20
Network For Good … $15
Total as of November 30, 2022 … $50,287.39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.