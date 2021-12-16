The Goodfellows Club of Owensboro has been more keen on trying to get the younger demographic and people outside of the immediate community more involved in the donation process.
“...We need to be in that virtual space instead of trying to do something physically, like we have done in the past,” said Bob Clark, Goodfellows president. “...There’s two reasons — number one, the younger generation; that’s where they’re at. …And number two, that allows somebody from anywhere in the world to make an immediate donation. Obviously, they can do it through the mail, too, but it’s a much longer process. …Being in that virtual world allows us to reach … a wider and a lot more people.”
The organization has set up a donation application called MobileCause in recent years and also has a texting option where people wanting to donate can do it from the convenience of their phone without going online.
While physical donation forms are still available, Clark said that the organization’s website has been accepting donations online for “several years” to be more in tune with times.
“...We’re trying to get in touch with that younger generation as much as we can,” Clark said.
This year, the organization has hired a part-time social media specialist that has more experience and information about cyberspace.
“It certainly helps us a lot to get somebody on board that knows what they’re doing and makes that system work,” Clark said.
Clark said that the online and texting donating options also helps reach people who used to live in the community and have relocated.
Clark mentioned that doing more electronic and online methods allows the organization to be in contact with people donating to the cause.
“What it also does is that if (a person) provides it, it gives us an email address,” Clark said. “So, we’re able to build a database off of that for another way to reach out. That’s been beneficial to us as well.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
For donations to appear in the Roll Call before or on Christmas Day, they must be submitted to the newspaper office no later than 9 a.m. Thursday, December 23.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 16, 2021
Previously reported … $53,512.94
Hunter Reigler … $2,000
In loving memory of Joseph and Louise McKinley, Tom and Roselie Brady, Joe Brady and Luke Woodward … $500
For all in nursing homes … $300
Michael and Cynthia Fiorella … $250
In honor of Ron Waite by the Primetimers Plus of First Christian Church … $125
In memory of Odie Cayer by the DCMS lunch bunch … $110
Margie and Jeff Ebelhar … $100
Wayne and Laura Edge … $100
Merry Christmas and Lasting Friendship to the Bracelet Girls OCHS class 1964 by Sarah … $100
In honor of Sue Trautwein Bastin by the Winsome class of Lewis Lane Baptist Church … $100
In memory of Tommy Feldpausch, Janet Carrico, Uncle Ronnie and Ralph Clark by Michael Feldpausch … $100
Tom Holder … $100
In memory of C. Waitman Taylor, Jr. by family … $60
In honor of six grandchildren; Harrison, Parker, Aidan, Brodie, Keagan and Jaycee … $60
In memory of our daughter, Melanie McGrew, we miss you so much. … $50
In honor of Isabelle and Sofia … $50
In loving memory of Joni and Fred Wetzel by Jo Wetzel … $50
Ella Mae Cambron … $50
Robert Vincent … $25
Total as of December 16, 2021 … $57,742.94
Correction: A listing in the December 14 Roll Call should have read: In memory of Harry and Betty Pedley by Gary and Beverly Estes … $50
