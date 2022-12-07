Goodfellows Club of Owensboro is looking to hit its seasonal goal of $200,000 in donations. And so far, so good.
On Tuesday, Stacy Edds-Ellis, president of Goodfellows, said the total raised to date is $68,007.39, which is a $52,200 increase over last year’s reported total on Dec. 7 of $15,751.83.
While the donation increase is encouraging, Edds-Ellis said it’s still vital for the people in the community to help if able.
“It’s one of those campaigns that is not over till it’s over,” she said, “and with us seeing an increased need, we definitely need more (people) to step up and contribute.
“It is imperative that we make our goal or exceed it.”
While donations are higher compared to where they were last year to date, when people donate is unpredictable.
“The strange thing about year-to-date comparisons (is) that people give (at) all different times between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day,” Edds-Ellis said, “so we’ve always found the year-to-date comparisons are not always a real accurate reflection of where we are.”
She also said the difference between the two years is “not necessarily from public donations and roll calls.”
“(There are) some grants that (help) our fundraising efforts,” she said.
One of those grants includes $30,000 from Swedish Match North America.
Edds-Ellis said the organization doesn’t want people to think “the job is done” in terms of the funds needed for the children, but are appreciative of all the support.
“We’re definitely thankful for the grant, and it’s getting us close to our goal,” she said. “At the same time … we like to develop those individual donations, because really those individual donations are (collected) to do so much good all year long, in addition to the grant.
“Even subtracting the grant fund, we’re heading in the right direction. That’s real hopeful. Our organization has been around a long time, and the community has always been so generous toward it.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 7, 2022
Previously reported … $59,607.39
On behalf of family and employees of Consolidated Mechanical, Inc. … $2,000
Anonymous … $1,000
Bob and Sue Bastin … $1,000
Anonymous … $1,000
Independent Insurance Agents of Owensboro … $500
Anonymous … $500
In memory of Janice Foster, Thomas Foster, Mike Foster, and John Allen Foster by Kathy Foster-Patton and David Patton … $400
In memory of Douglas Burton, Joy Burton, Lena Burton, and Andy McFadden by Larry Burton … $400
Anonymous … $300
In loving memory of Birdie and Pat Wedding, and Margaret and John Hayden … $250
Steve and Renee Shultz … $150
In memory of Rodney Berry by Sue Trautwein Bastin … $100
In memory of wonderful neighbors, Buddy, Gary, Vickie, and Frank … $100
Charles Benedict and Margaret Payne …$100
Mr. and Mrs. Paul A. Bickwermert, Sr. …$100
In loving memory of George Collignon, Jr., and George Collignon by Pam Collignon … $100
For the Kids and in memory of past members, and in honor of current members by the Open Door Sunday school class of Settle Memorial Church ..$100
In memory of Gerald and Helen McCarty … $50
In memory of Dave and Laverne McRoy … $50
In memory of Fred, Troy and Kayo Cornell by Jerry Cornell … $50
In memory of Ernie Davis by Pam Collignon … $50
Randy Payne … $50
Paul A. Bickwermert, Jr. … $50
Total as of December 7, 2022 … $68,007.39
