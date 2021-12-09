As a family resource coordinator, Ellie Humphrey has witnessed first-hand the power of the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro.
She’s seen the club step in on numerous occasions and provide clothing and other necessities for children in need.
But a recent shopping trip with a family to purchase needed winter clothing produced an unexpected benefit, as it provided the family with a learning opportunity.
Humphrey, who is based at Highland Elementary School, knew students from English-language learning families would be in need of winter clothing, so using funds provided by the club, she took them on a shopping trip that also taught several fundamentals.
“The ELL families really learned a lot about American clothing sizes, as well as how to determine pricing and budgeting,” she said. “It was empowering to watch them learn this together as a family.”
She said the learning experience will also be something the students and their families can carry with them in the future.
Humphrey has been an advocate for Goodfellows since she stepped into her position a few years ago. She is appreciative of the organization because of the good it does for her students and others in the Owensboro and Daviess County area.
“A lot of our families are just really thankful for the assistance,” she said. “This can be a difficult time of year for a lot of families, with the holidays, and the needed essentials to prepare for winter. Add to that not being a native English speaker, and it can make things difficult.”
Humphrey thought it was special that Goodfellows helped the families beyond providing the clothing.
It empowered these families, which made the experience that much more special, she said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 9, 2021
Previously reported … $24,076.83
In memory of Lt. Woodrow Holbrook and Capt. Gilbert Stuart Holbrook, who died in WWII … $400
In memory of the Gaddis family and the Clouse family by Mickey and Sheila Gaddis … $200
Susan McRoy … $200
In loving memory of our parents: James B. White, Jr., Delight White, Davis Siegel Parsons, Sr., and Alma Dean Parsons by James Duane White and Bettye A. White … $100
In memory of Ralph O. Freer by Melinda Francis … $100
Danny Marts … $100
In honor of all veterans by AmVets Post 119 Ladies Auxiliary … $100
In memory of Jeff Hedges by Charlotte Hedges … $50
Crystal Heady … $50
Total as of December 9, 2021 … $25,376.83
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.