The final Goodfellows Club roll call ended at $193,231.31, approximately $6,700 less than the organization’s $200K goal.
However, Sherry Baber, the club’s executive director, said they are “extremely pleased” with the amount of money raised through the roll call.
“The community has been phenomenal in support and the understanding of needs and the work Goodfellows does,” she said.
Baber said the Goodfellows treasurer has been “sorting through things for the end of the year” and the cost of services since August has increased significantly in order to serve children in local schools.
“There is a big increase from last year,” she said. “The timing on this increase has been perfect with the donations.”
The amount raised from the roll call will cover what the club has spent since August, Baber said.
“Lawrence Hager said there were enough ‘good fellows’ in the community to continue to make this organization special every year,” she said. “It’s because of the community and how gracious and supportive they are.”
Baber said Goodfellows hosts several other fundraisers during the year to collect money.
“We do a raffle in the fall and a tennis tournament in the summer,” she said. “Soup day will be different this year because we’re going to try to be site-based, and that will happen in February.”
The organization continues to accept donations throughout the the year for the services they provide.
“A lot of people will make birthday contributions in honor of someone,” she said, and that “... 100% of the donations we receive go to meet the needs of children.”
To make a donation to the Goodfellows Club, visit the organization’s office at 401 Frederica Street Suite B203, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303.
Goodfellows Roll Call, January 7, 2023
Previously reported … $171,545.31
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated … $2,500
In memory of Jessie Bradley … $2,500
Kiwanis Club of Owensboro INC … $2,000
Southern Star Soup Day for Kids … $1,027
Yolla and Stewart Hager Fund … $1,000
In honor of our parents; John W. Ruth and Ruth T. Ruth, and Hubert Shipley and Eunice Shipley by Jim and Barbara Ruth … $1,000
In memory of Henry and Mary Williams O’Bryan by Dr. William M. O’Bryan … $1,000
In memory of Henry and Mary Williams O’Bryan by William M. and Sherry O’Bryan Charitable fund … $1,000
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Harper by William M. and Sherry O’Bryan Charitable fund … $1,000
Allshops customers … $758
Employees of Pilot Steel … $700
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer match for Virtual Soup Day for Kids … $578
Sarah and Steve Ford … $500
In loving memory of Hugh and Therese Higdon … $500
In memory of Allen R. McKelvey and Charles H. McKelvey by Mrs. Karen McKelvey Andersen … $500
Ebelhar Whitehead, PLLC … $500
In memory of Dorothy Draeger, Ann Husk, and Jaxson Spurrier … $500
Cindy Thompson … $300
Southern Star matching grant for Cindy Thompson … $300
In memory of Bandit, Baxter, and Brody … $300
In memory of deceased family members … $250
Margie and Jeff Ebelhar … $250
Paul Walker … $225
David and Karen Boeyink … $200
In loving memory of Chad Crabtree by those who love you … $200
In memory of Jim Lambert by Judy Lambert and family … $200
In loving memory of my husband, Lee Kincaid by Bettie Kincaid … $200
In memory of Brendan Hendricks by Terry and Linda Hendricks … $200
In loving memory of Preston and Frances Long … $150
In loving memory of my husband, Don Bronn by Laura Bronn … $100
Raymond and Nancy Kramer … $100
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Laura Mattingly and family … $100
In memory of Auds and Howards by Fred and Alice Howard … $100
In memory of Marcella Blythe … $100
In loving memory of our parents, Hilton and Margaret Kincaid, Clyde Hight, and Faye Hight Richeson by Bettie Kincaid ..$100
In memory of Barbara Hunt and Brad Appleman … $100
In memory of C.W. and Reba Bartlett … $100
Katherine Cooke … $100
In honor of Isabelle, Sofia, and Caleb … $50
In loving memory of Herman Loyd … $50
In memory of Rodney Berry by Dave and Claire Roberts … $50
In memory of Waymon Cambron by Ella Mae Cambron … $50
In honor of Paul and Lisa Heady by Crystal Heady … $50
In honor of Julie Ford who gives of her time so freely Love, the Anns … $30
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Frashure, and Mr. and Mrs. Fred Reeves by Mike Reeves … $30
Thanks yous … $28
In memory of my Dad by Donna Schroader … $25
Craig Miller … $25
In loving memory of my wonderful husband, David Vanover. Miss you so much. All my love always, Peggy … $20
In loving memory of John, Martine, Jimmy, Charles, Kenneth, and Gene Vanover, and Tommie and Gladys England by Peggy Vanover … $20
In memory of Ann Atherton by Judy and Mae … $10
Merry Christmas … $10
Total as of January 7, 2023 … $193,231.31
