The Goodfellows Club of Owensboro will have more reason to celebrate at their annual Christmas party this year.
“We just received the largest one-time donation ever given to Goodfellows,” said Bob Clark, Goodfellows president.
Clark said that the organization received a check in the mail on Thursday from the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond in Richmond, Virginia for $35,000.
According to an email that Clark and the organization received from Charles Dyson, the foundation’s director of data and customer support, the grant was funded from the ZYN Cares Fund through Swedish Match North America acting as the fund advisor.
“It was just unbelievable,” Clark said.
Clark said that this was the first time that the organization has received any involvement from Community Foundation and Swedish Match. After speaking to Chris Kamuf, human resources manager for Swedish Match’s local office, Clark found out that the organization was one of the few locally that were recipients of these funds.
“Apparently, they formed a committee locally and with some folks from their corporate office in Richmond, they reached out to (Green River Area Development District) for some suitable organizations … to make donations to,” Clark said. “We’re just one on the list….”
Clark said that the board was made aware of the donation on Tuesday but wanted to wait to have the check in hand before making any public announcement.
Sandy Fowler-Jones, director for public relations and communications for the U.S. division in Swedish Match’s U.S. division office in Richmond, said that while she wasn’t directly involved with the selection process, the donation was part of a philanthropic program called ZYN Cares, which was created to helping improve the lives in the communities people reside and work in.
According to Fowler-Jones, charities are selected on international, national and local levels and rely heavily on employee input. The program typically seeks out organizations that are in line with Swedish Match’s focus areas of diversity, economic development, education, hunger/poverty and sustainability.
Clark recalls the last donation of similar size that the organization received was for $25,000 on behalf of the Meijer family when they opened up their superstore off Kentucky 54 in 2016.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
For donations to appear in the Roll Call before or on Christmas Day, they must be submitted to the newspaper office no later than 9 a.m. Thursday, December 23.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 18, 2021
Previously reported $63,842.94
In memory Larry Hager III. With our deepest sympathy, Yolla and Stewart Hager $2,000
In honor of Joe and Mary Jane Clark and in memory of Urban and Mary Strobel by Kathy and Denny $1,500
Public Life Foundation of Owensboro $1,000
In memory of Katherine, Hattie, Pete, Irma, and Myron $902.50
In memory of Jerry and Irene Hofer, and Bernard and Mary Ruth Cecil $400
In memory of my son, Steve B. Sharp Love and miss you, Mom $300
In honor of my son Randy Sharp, family Alicia and Stephanie Sharp, Jamie, Nathan, and Vivian Coome, Love, Mom (Meme) $300
In memory of Grace Ellen Wathen Medley Ebelhar on her 65th birthday by Mark, Ellen, and Emily $100
In loving memory of James, Zella, Baxley, Ellis, Lorine Nace, and Clemon Nance $100
In memory of our grandsons, Jason O’Bryan and Jeff Lang by Nana and Papaw Schaick $100
Jeff and Betty Taylor $100
In loving memory of Herman J. Loyd $50
In memory of deceased members of the Craycroft and Meister families $50
Total as of Dec. 18, 2021 $70,745.44
Correction
A listing in the Dec. 12 Roll Call should have read: In memory of Jimmy “Jim” Edge $50
In memory of Joseph Hillary, Dorothy, and Michael Boone $25
A listing in the Dec. 16 Roll Call should have read: In memory of our daughter, Melanie McGrew, we miss you so much by Jerry and Jan Manaway $50
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
