Goodfellows Club of Owensboro has been looking to get younger community members involved in the organization’s efforts.
“We need Goodfellows from all demographics,” said Stacy Edds-Ellis, Goodfellows president. “The executive director was kind of the foundational element for outreach for that purpose in the way of helping with organization of our club efforts, as well as our social media outreach.”
Edds-Ellis said Sherry Baber, who became executive director of Goodfellows Club of Owensboro in September, is “off to a great start” setting the tone and looks to continue efforts to engage with others.
“We started with (this) at the Christmas party level by reaching out to additional volunteer groups we haven’t asked in the past,” she said. “I hope going into spring that a number of us are able to go out to the different organizations that younger business folks are involved in and talk about our organization.”
The organization has also taken steps to modernize some aspects to appeal to a more contemporary crowd, such as posting its roll call on social media and updating its website information for people to donate electronically.
Additionally, Edds-Ellis said the organization is looking to make improvements on physical infrastructure.
“We’re working on some signage, (such as) replacing the signage in front of the Messenger-Inquirer that’s been around for awhile,” she said. “There’s just some little tweaks that we’re making that we hope collectively add up to some brand recognition and bring in some others, too.”
Edds-Ellis feels it’s important for people, especially younger community members, to become involved early on.
“I think it helps individuals get connected to the pulse of our community and what the needs are, and then you can find your spot on how to serve and use your skills, talent and time,” she said. “In our particular situation, we’re talking about children (that) we’re trying to make a larger impact into their future. …If you have made your home here, you want everybody to rise; and a part of that is giving back to your community.”
While Edds-Ellis said there aren’t always yearly opportunities to be involved on the Goodfellows board, the organization offers other ways to pitch in through its events and fundraising efforts.
“I think it goes back to serving the greater good of our community,” she said. “I think it’s important (for people) to know that you don’t have to be a board member, you don’t have (to donate) the largest sum that we receive to make an impact with our organization.”
If interested in getting involved, contact Goodfellows Club of Owensboro at 270-685-2652.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 8, 2022
Previously reported … $68,007.39
In memory of our parents; Mr. and Mrs. John S. Fulkerson, and Mr. and Mrs. John D. Byrne, Sr. … $500
In honor of our great-grandchildren; Iona, Etain, Rhett, Zoe, and Jean by Norris and Elise McDivitt … $500
In memory of Henry M. Wilson … $500
In memory of Margaret (Maggie) McMahon … $500
In honor of Bob and Hettie Gillette … $500
For the children … $300
Michael and Cynthia Fiorella … $250
In memory of Marjorie and John Hager by the Speciale family … $250
In memory of my siblings; Larry Fulkerson, Bill Fulkerson, Doug Fulkerson, Norma Medley, Anna Clements, Mary Kennedy, Lola B. Whitesides and Gladys Peters … $250
In memory of my siblings; John D. Byrne, Jr., and Sister Elaine Byrne … $250
In memory of Jack and Marybelle Darnell by Peggy Gardner … $200
Terry and Patti Brownson … $200
In memory of Donald K. Gross by David and Hester Cronin … $200
Lambert Pioneer Christmas … $165
In memory of Lee Dew, and Edna and Joe Williams by Aloma Dew … $100
In memory of Lydia Jenkins, David Jenkins, Bobby Emberton, and Tony Jenkins … $100
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. W. LeRoy Hayden, and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ralph … $100
In loving memory of Billy R. Woodward by Mary K. Woodward … $100
In memory of Dr. William McManus and Marjorie and John Hager by Ann McManus, Allen, and Kelly … $100
In memory of Frank Taylor … $100
In memory of Matt and Brett Newcomb … $100
William and Carolyn Hawkins … $100
Gates F. Young Trust … $100
In memory of my beloved husband, Ralph Brewer, parents, Darrell and Margaret Sandefur, brother Douglas Sandefur, and sister, Mary Lou Settle by Peggy Brewer … $100
In memory of Kostas and Olga Skiadas ..$100
In memory of Bill and Pat Rutter … $100
In memory of Mary and Spiro Statiras .. $100
In memory of Wilfred and Jesse Gorrell .$100
In memory of Christina Burns … $100
Ton Deyton (TD) from sales commission of Brass A Saloon and TD’s Tuff Decisions T-shirts … $100
In memory of David Linder by wife and family … $100
In memory of Mary Ruth Emerson and Eric Dean Emerson by David Emerson … $50
In memory of Kevin, Lisa, Lori Ann, and Sarah Beth by Elsie French … $50
In memory of Jenettie and Penueal Piper and Louise and Linis Burden … $50
In memory of the Craycroft and Meister families by Rose and John Meister … $50
Anonymous … $30
God bless you, Doris Adams … $25
Alex and Patricia Monanteras … $25
Total as of December 8, 2022 … $74,552.39
