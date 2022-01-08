Despite uncertainty due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and restrictions, The Goodfellows Club of Owensboro has been able to surpass its 2021 goal of $185,000, reaching the biggest amount of donations they had with roll calls in 106 years.
According to the final roll call dated Jan. 8, the organization raised $190,211.48 for children in need.
“Every year, we are obviously just very grateful for anything we get,” said Bob Clark, Goodfellows president. “We continue to set new records from year-to-year, especially during the past two years. … We’re elated that this community continues to have such strong support for our organization.”
Clark credits that this year also saw some sizable donations that helped exceed the organization’s goal, including $35,000 from the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond in Richmond, Virginia, which was funded from the ZYN Cares Fund through Swedish Match North America acting as the fund advisor.
According to Clark, the donation was the largest one-time donation ever given to Goodfellows.
“...We always say the donations come from all over and all different sizes, and it was no different this year,” Clark said. “...They just come from everywhere ….”
This was the second year that the organization navigated through obstacles brought on by COVID. Though they made history last year after raising $186,015.18, Clark admitted that there were still some concerns in regard to how people have donated in the past not being accessible.
“We had concerns because the (Messenger-Inquirer) office is not open for people to walk in and they just have the drop box,” Clark said. “... Most donations would come to the (Messenger-Inquirer). That was just traditionally where people (would go).”
However, Clark said that this presented a challenge that made the organization focus on different methods of receiving donations.
“We’re trying to get to that digital age where we can educate people on how to donate online through various (ways) — through the text-to-donate or through our website,” Clark said. “Obviously, that’s something that we’re going to continue to try and push and pursue, because in times, especially like this year, was a good example. People weren’t really able to walk in the (Messenger-Inquirer) and hand the donations (in) so we had to find another way to get that money delivered. And it seems to have worked.”
One of the big adjustments to the organization was its annual celebration festivities, which Clark said that they had two parties as opposed to one at the Owensboro Sportscenter, again due to COVID.
“...We had fewer kids and adults in the Sportscenter at one time,” Clark said. “We were just trying to be mindful of the COVID situation. Normally, we would have activities for the kids to participate (in) at the beginning of the party like the bounce houses and balloon animals and various different things like that, and we were not able to do that this year because we didn’t want that close contact happening with the kids.”
However, the organization is hopeful to return to some normalcy next year such as attempting to bring back Soup Day, which has been absent for the past two years.
“...It’s a good fundraiser for us, but … we don’t have a lot of visibility within the community,” Clark said. “Being able to do an event like that and get the word out and just put our name out there a little more. …We get to be top of mind (when) the season starts, and people don’t forget about us. That’s another big reason why we like to have that Soup Day — it’s a great event, people just come and sit and visit with each other and have a good time. (It) certainly gives us some visibility ….”
Regardless of the final logistics for next year, Clark wants the public to know that their contributions and efforts do not go unnoticed.
“(We want to) let the community know how grateful we are for their support and their continued donations to our group,” Clark said. “(It’s) certainly going to keep us going for many more years to come and we hope they’ll continue to keep us in mind year (after) year as we continue to pursue our mission — help all these kids in our community to stay clothed (with) good shoes and good dental care.”
Goodfellows Roll Call, January 8, 2022
Previously reported …$175,871.98
The estate of Melba Salmon....$5,000
In memory of Bill and Evelyn Speer and Bill and Jean Skillman by Jon and Jo Anne Skillman …$1,000
In memory of Henry E. and Mary Williams LaRue O’Bryan …$1,000
Pilot Steel, Inc. employees …$1,000
Allshops customers …$981
Messenger- Inquirer matching grant for Soup Day …$578
In memory of loving Moms; Mrs. Berst, Mrs. Cecil, and Mrs. Carter …$500
In honor and memory of our family and friends by Steve and Janet Land …$500
Carolyn and John Zaremba …$500
Messenger-Inquirer employees …$385.50
Drs. Fort & Johnson “Help Decorate our Christmas Tree” …$325
Anonymous …$300
Texas Gas Transmission, LLC matching donation for Louis Bellamy …$250
In memory of Janet Martin …$200
Paul Walker …$200
Nancy Kessler …$200
Calvin Ray Robinson …$200
Mike and Denise O’Bryan …$200
In memory of Thomas L. Payne and Richard J. Payne by family …$150
In memory of our loving grandson, Brendan Lee Hendricks by Terry and Linda Hendricks …$150
In honor of Jeff and Leigh Crume III by Thomas Crume …$100
Anonymous …$100
In loving memory of Bruce Midkiff …$100
David and Bonnie Bivins …$100
In loving memory of H.R. and Dorothy Payne, and our little angel, Cammie by Keith, Marcy, Dori, and Logan …$100
Mary Horton …$100
In loving memory of Nicholas, Louise, J.C., Helen, Johnny, Timmy, and Charlie by Wayne, Janet, and Zack Mills …$70
Tammy and Douglas Bradley …$50
Total as of January 8, 2022 …$190,211.48
CorrectionS
A listing in the December 17 Roll Call should have read: In honor of Betty Jagoe by Century Christian Church Legacy Fund …$4,000
A listing in the December 19 Roll Call should have read: In loving memory of our parents; James and Mary Van Fleet, Richard J. and Gwen Hutchinson, and my husband, Danny Hutchinson by Debbie Hutchinson …$75
A listing in the December 25 Roll Call should have read: In memory of Jay Puckett by Paul and Charlotte Puckett …$200
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
